There are so many beauty brands out there these days that it's nearly impossible to know what the best one is for your skin concerns unless you waste your life away sifting through it all. But, rather than hemming and hawing, you can turn to your favorite skincare YouTuber for the full scoop. In a video ranking all the beauty brands you've definitely heard of, and some you might've missed, skincare specialist Hyram Yarbro declared one decisive winner: SkincareByHyram's favorite skincare brand is Krave Beauty, hands down. Using a scale of "Get on My Face Now" (the best) to "For the Feet" (the worst), Hyram meticulously judged over 20 brands, taking formulas, individual products, price points, and brand intention into account. So, when he says this is the brand to beat, you have to know where to get Krave Beauty and fast, before the masses wipe it out.

"I love Krave Beauty," Hyram said in his video. "I think the product formulas are just so top-tier, superior, and just incredible and literally speak to everything I want in a skincare product." I mean, you can't get much more glowing review than that. One product in particular that Hyram just can't live without is Krave Beauty's Great Barrier Relief ($28, Krave Beauty). It's a "blow-your-mind transformative" serum that works to even out your skin and leave your complexion looking and feeling clear and calm. Like all of Krave Beauty's products, it's vegan and free of fragrances, essential oils, and allergic sensitizers.

Another interesting fact Hyram highlights about Krave Beauty is that it was founded by fellow BeauTuber Liah Yoo. After feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount of oils, serums, cleansers, and all those other skincare products out there, Yoo created Krave Beauty to simplify and cut away all the excess steps, ingredients, and gimmicks your skin doesn't need. The products are split between core and supplemental products to make it easy for you to determine what your skin actually needs, as opposed to what it wants. Even better, they're all accessibly priced.

If you're ready to take Hyram's recommendation all the way to the bank, you can shop Krave Beauty on its website and on Amazon. There's no time like the present to invest in your skincare and get the luminous, healthy skin you deserve. Take a peek at these highly-recommended products below.

