As soon as February comes around, my mind goes right to Valentine's Day, but it's not because of Cupid or all the romantic roses and sweet cards. I am in it for the candy. More specifically, I circle Feb. 14 on my calendar in anticipation of all the chocolate. If you're similarly inclined to indulge your sweet tooth this month, then you must try the newest way to get a boozy chocolate fix. All you need to do it find out where to buy Jose Cuervo-infused chocolates by MarieBelle.

If dessert and happy hour are two of your favorite parts of a meal, then this chocolate revelation is perfect for you. Jose Cuervo recently teamed up with SoHo-based chocolatier, MarieBelle, to create a combination of tequila and chocolate that pairs well with the most romantic of holidays (or any day, really). You'll have to buy it soon if you want to indulge because the two brands have produced a limited-edition collection of ganache chocolates available for purchase at MarieBelle (both in-store and online).

These liquor-inspired indulgences are made with Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia, which resulted in these deliciously rich añejo tequila-infused dark and milk chocolates. You can buy the 100-piece box for $290, or you can opt for a smaller sampling of 16 chocolates in the $55-dollar box.

How does such a combination come about, you ask? Well, it turns out that chocolate and tequila are not all that far removed from one another. These beautifully and intricately designed chocolates actually result from a longstanding ritual that pairs high quality tequila with dark chocolate in order to unlock the complex flavors of the spirit (who knew?!).

Sonia Espinola, Director of Heritage of the Jose Cuervo Foundation, shared in a press release the reasoning behind the pairing. "Chocolate and tequila share the same Mexican heritage, so it is only natural that chocolate would enhance the aromas and flavors of tequila," Espinola said.

The flavors present in the tequila-infused chocolates available at MarieBelle are the perfect harmonization of the chocolate and tequila featuring notes of caramel, nuts, vanilla, cinnamon, and tobacco. These chocolates are also special beyond the simply delicious flavor combination, though.

Maribel Lieberman, Founder and Chocolatier of MarieBelle New York, described her first experience with Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia. Lieberman said, "When I received my first box of Reserva de la Familia, it was such an adventure to unwrap the beautiful packaging and taste the extraordinary tequila." She further expanded on how she thought her chocolate would make a great pairing for the spirit. She said, "I could see immediately how our fine chocolate flavor notes would perfectly compliment this extra aged tequila."

Circling back to the "beautiful packaging," Lieberman also incorporated that aspect into this limited-edition treat. Traditionally, bottles of Reserva de la Familia are released annually in hand-painted boxes featuring the artwork of Mexican artists. With that, the dark chocolate shell paintings you'll see in your box of chocolates are a nod to past artists in the Reserva de la Familia collection, so you should take a moment to appreciate the works of Ricardo Pinto, Sergio Hernandez and Pablo Vargas Lugo found atop your chocolate before you bite into the delectable treat.

The chocolates aren't the only eye-catching design in this sweet gift. The impeccable presentation begins with the box itself. A brightly colored blue box houses the unique chocolates, and it is beautifully wrapped up with an elegant black and gold tie. Seriously, this box of chocolates is Instagram worthy in every way possible.

So, if you're in the mood for something different when it comes to dessert this month, set your sights on these Jose Cuervo-infused chocolates to give you this delicious twist on an old favorite that you never knew you needed (until now, of course).

