The trendy, cult-favorite nail brand Chillhouse dropped its first skin care products, and this is only the beginning. Chillhouse first gained popularity with its aesthetically pleasing flagship location in NYC's SoHo, and then again for its funky, long-lasting press-on nails. Now, the brand is bringing even more self-care necessities to your home. As spas are still a little iffy in COVID-19 times, these new products (and the old ones) are the next best thing.

The first iteration of Chillhouse's new skin and body care line includes four oils, each with their own signature scent. For your morning routine, the Have A Chill Day Face Oil ($48, Chillhouse) and Body Oil ($48, Chillhouse) are filled with vitamins, fruit oils, and other natural ingredients to hydrate and brighten your skin no matter what's ahead of you. Naturally, the other two options are for nighttime use. Instead of waking your skin up, Have A Chill Night Face Oil ($48, Chillhouse) and Body Oil ($48, Chillhouse) use calming extracts like blue tansy flower, cedarwood, and rosemary leaf to deeply hydrate your skin overnight. You can grab the duos for $88 or the entire collection for $168.

“It really started with me asking myself, ‘if I can bottle a spa, what would that look like?'” Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton, Chillhouse’s founder and chief executive officer, told WWD. “When you go into a spa, you feel a little drab and in a slump, like you need some invigoration. When you come out, you’re always covered in oils and feel so happy and rejuvenated. That’s exactly what I wanted to create for our first line of products.” The only thing better than a full-blown day at a spa is having a little bit of extra me time every day.

And this is only the beginning. Although Ramirez-Fulton didn't reveal what Chillhouse's next skin care endeavor will look like, rest assured that there's more to come. You can snag the first drop on Chillhouse's website or at Urban Outfitters.

