There's pretty much only one thing that's more incredible than a royal wedding, and that's a royal baby (sorry Meghan and Harry, this post is going to be about your nephew). And now that the royal baby is here, many people want to know the details about the royal family's third child. When will we get to see him? Will he be named after a family member? Where does Kate Middleton's third baby fall in the royal line of succession? It turns out that there's a lot of legwork that goes into the logistics of the royal family titles, and where exactly each child falls in line to the throne.

Royal historian Marlene Koenig spoke to Town & Country and gave a general rundown on the littlest member of the royal family. According to Koenig, the baby's title will be His Royal Highness Prince of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. As of now, the palace has yet to announce the little one's name, and while that title might sound super impressive (because it is), this little guy won't necessarily go by that royal title.

"Royal children are ‘styled' differently if they are the children of a royal duke," Koenig explains. Fun fact: Prince William and Kate Middleton are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. SO, that means the title will actually be His Royal Highness Prince of Cambridge.

But Koenig also reveals that the newest member of the royal family will technically be (GASP) a commoner. "It sounds complicated, but in the U.K, the only people who are not commoners are the Sovereign and peers of the realm, [people with titles like] Duke, Marquess, Earl, Viscount, and Baron."

But hey, at least this kid has a shot at the throne... although it's unfortunately not the best of odds. He will be fifth in line to the throne (behind Princess Charlotte), because of the Succession to the Crown Act placed in 2013 that no longer based precedence of the throne on sex, but rather on birth order. Koenig quipped that she doesn't think he "will have much of a role for some years, apart from looking cute in family photos!"

It felt like only yesterday that the world found out the Kate Middleton was expecting another child. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge already have two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and in September of 2017, when Kensington Palace sent out a press release that she was pregnant with their third, I pretty much lost my damn mind. The statement read:

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace.

Fortunately, we now know that all is well for both Kate and baby, and that the baby is happy and healthy, which is really all that matters.

