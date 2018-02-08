One of the greatest moments in any relationship is when you're sitting together on the couch, and you realize you really need to fart. But instead of running off to the farthest corner of the house to discretely release the pressure, you just go ahead and let ‘er rip. Then, instead of being horrified, your partner turns to you and gives you a high five. Congratulations! Your relationship has leveled up with your flatulence, providing the thunderous applause.

It's a beautiful thing when you get comfortable in a relationship. Sure, it means both of your grody flags are flying high, but it’s something that the two of you earn together, over time. After all, we all have bodies that do gross things, and what is a relationship if not the choice to share your bodies? That means the good and the gross.

The reality is that, when you finally reach the point where you can be totally real with each other, it creates a kind of intimacy and forms a special bond. That's why some research has shown couples who are gross together actually are happier, healthier, and — believe it or not — have more sex. So don't be ashamed if you do any of the following with your SO.

1. Farting With Pride... Or At Least Without Shame

Yep, as I said before, this one is a biggie. It's usually the first harbinger of a couple on the road to comfort city. And God, what a relief to just let it go — literally.

2. Peeing With The Door Open So You Can Keep Talking

Don't you just hate it when you're deep in discussion, and you have to stop it to run and pee really quick. Welp, that is not a requirement in a comfortable relationship. Just leave the door open a crack and keep the convo going uninterrupted. It might be weird the first time, but you'll be used to the sound of each other peeing in no time.

3. Openly Discussing Your Period

It's actually kind of a bummer that we feel shame or embarrassment about our periods at all. I promise you, if dudes bled for a week every month, they would turn heavy-flow days into some kind of display of epic masculinity. Now that I think about it, nobody needs that. Anyway, you know you are really comfy in your relationship when the two of you can talk openly about your menses. Even more so when the conversation turns into a Q&A session, where you're fielding all the period questions they've always wanted to know the answers to, but were too afraid to ask.

4. Popping Each Others’ Zits

It all starts innocently enough. One of you has a zit you can’t reach and sheepishly asks the other for assistance — and then, the obsession grows. Soon, you aren't just popping the inconveniently located ones, but any that look like they may be fun. One of the most satisfying things in the world is popping a zit. I don’t know why, I just know that it's true.

5. Wearing The Same Clothes For A Few Days

Sometimes, you just want to veg out for a bit... and then, it turns into a few days. You know you're in love when the two of you can wear the same thing for a few days without judgment. But really, if you're on day three in the same yoga pants, it's probably time to get up and get out of the house for a bit.

6. Shaving Becomes A Low Priority

New relationships are so exciting. Everything is fresh and new and tingly. But man, do they also demand a lot of body hair upkeep (if you decide you wanna do that, that is). It can all be very exhausting, which is why, when you get to the point in a relationship where you can skip shaving for a few days (or months), or give up shaving above the knee entirely, oh, it’s magic.

7. All Of The Poop Talk

It may have been taboo early on in the relationship, but once you start talking poop, you never go back. Why would you? It’s hilarious and so liberating. After all, everyone poops.

Isn't it strange how any of these things would be so weird and embarrassing when you first meet someone, yet totally natural when you've been together for a while? If you're looking for true love, my best advice is this: Find someone you can fart with.

