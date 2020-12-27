Even more Wonder Woman is officially headed your way. Just two days after Wonder Woman 1984 premiered on HBO Max and in select movie theaters on Christmas 2020, Warner Bros. announced that director Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot will once again team up to create a third installment in the DC franchise. The announcement probably has you wondering: when will Wonder Woman 3 premiere? Although its exact release date is unknown, fans will be happy to know that Wonder Woman 3 is being fast-tracked and will complete the beloved Amazon warrior's movie trilogy.

The news broke on Sunday, Dec. 27, in a statement from Warner Bros. chairman Tony Emmerich.

"As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy," Emmerich said.

So, when can DC fans count on seeing more Wonder Woman? A premiere date won't be announced until later, but it's a question worth investigating in the meantime. The lead character's next appearance will be in the "Snyder Cut" of the maligned 2017 movie Justice League, which is set to hit HBO Max on March 25, 2021.

Warner Bros.

While the only other major 2021 DC release scheduled is James Gunn's The Suicide Squad in August, 2022 will be filled with premieres like The Batman, Flash, and Aquaman 2. Since Jenkins will be busy getting her Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron ready for a Christmas 2023 release, it seems like Wonder Woman fans may still have to wait a while to see the character's trilogy wrap up, even if the final film in the trilogy is being fast-tracked.

It's also unclear where exactly a third Wonder Woman movie would fit into the larger DCEU timeline. Wonder Woman 1984 took place decades before Diana showed up in the modern-day Gotham of 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, so Jenkins' next sequel could either be set between 1984 and 2016, or even jump to the future and take place after the events of Justice League.

No matter how things end up unfolding, at least DC fans know that Jenkins and Gadot will be able to team up to finish the same record-breaking superhero story that they've been passionate about for years.