Calling all marshmallows! Has Kristen Bell got news for you. It's official: The Veronica Mars revival is happening. The cult fave mystery noir will be returning to screens courtesy of the streaming service for eight episodes. The show's comeback has been in the works for a while now and viewers have been holding out hope for real confirmation. Now they can actually expect more gumshoe adventures and sassy snark in the near-ish future. Of course, fans are wondering: When will the Veronica Mars reboot hit Hulu? Well, they won't have to wait too long. The series will premiere sometime in 2019.

Kristen Bell took to social media in true Kristen Bell-ish adorable fashion on Sept. 20 to announce the project.

"Did you guys know that as of summer 2019 all the old Veronica Mars episodes will be available on Hulu to stream and rewatch?" she teased. "Which is great, 'cause you'll need to brush up... since we're making another one!"

A portion of Bell's Instagram caption read:

BREAKING NEWS!!!!!We are OFFICIALLY back in business!!!A new #veronicamars series is coming back, on @hulu !!!!Veronica has always been a super hero without a Cape. And I think shes exactly what the world needs right now. Thank you to all my fellow marshmallows who stayed excited.

Veronica Mars, which followed teenage P.I. Veronica (Bell) and her detective dad (Enrico Colantoni), premiered in 2004 and initially ran on UPN for two seasons before moving to the CW. It was canceled after three seasons in 2007. Fans were crushed and petitioned to save the series, while critics argued the witty dramedy deserved a better shot. They got their wish, albeit through a delayed response, when a feature film was released in 2014 following a successful Kickstarter that financed the production. Interest for more Mars didn't stop there. Rumors of a Hulu deal surfaced in August and thankfully the news has evolved from speculation to reality.

Creator Rob Thomas is set to write the first episode of the upcoming rivival and will executive produce. Kristen Bell will be reprising her beloved title character role, but what will Veronica be investigating with this time around? According to Variety, the new film's synopsis is as follows:

Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into a mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.

Kristen Bell currently stars on the critically acclaimed NBC comedy The Good Place. It's nice to know she's more than enthusiastic about taking time out of her busy schedule to return to a show that helped propel her to stardom. Veronica Mars' enthusastic fandom isn't going anywhere and loyal members are probably relieved she and Rob Thomas aren't either.

"Veronica Mars was very, very special because she was somewhat of a superhero outcast. It's very, very difficult to write someone with all of those qualities, as layered as she was. I think maybe it's just that I've never found anything like her since. She was incredibly unique," Bell told E! News back in early 2018.

The world is definitely ready for Veronica's triumphant TV return. Viva Neptune!