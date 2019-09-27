With all the politics in the news in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, it's surprising that anyone would seek out even more politics in their entertainment. But, with a show as juicy and fun as Netflix's The Politician, fans can't seem to get enough. The first season of the new series was only just released on Sept. 27, but already fans are asking, when will The Politician Season 2 premiere? They'll be happy to hear that Payton's path to the presidency will continue on Netflix soon. Warning: Spoilers for Season 1 of The Politician follow.

The satirical dramedy The Politician tells the story of Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) and his single-minded journey to become class president at his affluent Santa Barbara, California, high school. It's all a part of his grand plan — or rather, his destiny, as he believes — to become the president of the United States. The first season is comprised of eight episodes, but there are already plans to make a second season. In fact, according to Deadline, when Netflix green-lit the series from creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, the streaming giant ordered not just one, but two seasons of the show. It was a display of the confidence Netflix had in The Politcian, and now it means fans can look forward to more of Payton's story.

The creators of the The Politician have the long haul in mind for the series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it was originally envisioned as a five-season series, with each season following Payton as he runs for a different political office, from high school to the presidency of the United States. This concept is already set up in the season finale of Season 1.

In the penultimate episode of the season, it seemed like Payton's life had almost entirely fallen apart. After his involvement in the deceptive antics surrounding his class president campaign — including his coverup of the health status of his running mate, Infinity Jackson (Zoey Deutch) — tarnished his reputation, he was removed from his high school office and his beloved admission to Harvard was revoked. The season finale then made a jarring leap three years into the future, showing Payton as a floundering student at NYU.

However, after some time and space to reflect on their wild high school experiences, his friends rallied around Payton to encourage him to run for New York state Senate. The season ended with Payton announcing his campaign against the incumbent state senator, which sets the show up for what looks like a juicy Season 2. The excitement about Season 2 is only intensified by the fact that the state senator and her campaign manager are played by two true legends of stage and screen, Judith Light and Bette Midler, respectively.

THR reports that filming for Season 2 of The Politician is set to begin in October 2019. Most of the cast members are to reprise their roles, including Platt, Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, and Rahne Jones. Although subsequent seasons haven't been confirmed yet, audiences have hope that they will get to watch Payton's ascent all the way to the presidency.

You can watch all of Season 1 of The Politician on Netflix now.