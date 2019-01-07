After 80 years of pumping out makeup and skincare products, Physician's Formula decided it was time to release their first collaboration. When it came time to pick their new partner, they looked no further than beauty vlogger Casey Holmes, who boasts close to 2 million subscribers on YouTube and 2 million followers on Instagram. After just 15 minutes with the products up for sale, they completely sold out, according to Allure. Good for them, but maybe not so good for you, right? If you're wondering when the Physician's Formula x Casey Holmes line will restock, don't worry, it's coming soon!

So here's the deal with this collab: It's a box (a little bigger than a regular-sized eyeshadow palette) loaded with all the essentials you need to create a full face of makeup, and more! "This palette contains a couple of my favorite Butter products and some that we created specifically for my fans," says Holmes via the Physician's Formula website. "I am so proud of this collection — it truly is the perfect go-to, all-in-one palette."

Built right into the box is a smaller palette of eyeshadows and single Butter face products. You'll find pans of Butter Bronzer in Deep Bronzer, Butter Blush in Copper Cabana, and Butter Highlighter in Just Beachy. As for the eyeshadows, they're all-new, limited-edition shades: a highlighting nude called Do Not Disturb; a bronzy, orangey brown called No Filter; a burnt red called Tropic Like It’s Hot; and finally, my personal favorite, a shimmery green called Palms Palms.

Oh, it doesn't stop there. The box includes two removable products stored in their own little compartments: a limited-edition peachy pink Butter Lip Cream shade called Pop the Bubbly, and Butter Paradise mini perfume, which smells exactly like the powders in the Butter line. In case you haven't smelled it yet, it smells like sipping a piña colada on a beach in Mexico. Perfect bliss.

The collection (when it comes back) will run you just 20 bucks. That's affordable for any palette, especially one with an influencer name behind it — but it's actually a total steal for the Physician's Formula fan, too. A single Butter Bronzer alone costs $15, so the fact that you get a highlighter, blush, an eyeshadow quad, lip cream, and perfume for just five more dollars is too good to pass up. I added up the estimated cost of all the other products, and I calculated you're saving about $40 on the additional items in the box! Score!

In case you didn't get a chance to swatch the buttery shades and spritz the summery scent, not to worry — Physicians Formula took to their Instagram to share an exciting message. "WOW! We’re so thrilled that you’re excited about this collab, beauties," the caption of their post reads. "We are working to add more stock to our site and the palette will be available on Ulta.com soon. Thanks for all for the support. We hope you love the palette!"

Unfortunately, the brand also said they can't share an exact date of a restock, but they did say to keep an eye on their page for an announcement very soon. While it's unclear how soon the collection will be restocked, the brand confirmed it will be restocked on the website and on Ulta's website.