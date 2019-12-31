When Disney+ launched on Nov. 12, 2019, it was the most significant risk the House of Mouse had taken in a long time. After spending decades seeing itself as a content creator and companies like Netflix as a delivery service, Bob Iger and company decided to create its own system, an "all Disney, all the time" streaming service, in hopes their brand would be enough to sustain a subscriber base. The launch was wildly successful, thanks in no small part to the hit series The Mandalorian. So when will The Mandalorian Season 2 premiere?

The thing about shows on a streaming service is there's no fixed schedule to follow. Broadcast, cable, and other terrestrial TV channels have traditionally followed a weekly calendar release, with TV show seasons that run from September to May. Back in the 1960s and '70s, shows ran 26 episodes a year, giving the networks a full half-year of content.

But the entire point of streaming is to break that cycle and to disrupt the entire TV experience. That's the whole point of Netflix's binge model ⁠— there's no week to week. Nor is there a need to premiere things at any particular point.

But Disney+ hasn't gone the disrupter route. The Mandalorian was a weekly series, one that picked up steam episode to episode. With eight episodes in Season 1, the question is now, when does the next set drop?

According to actor Carl Weathers, who plays Greef, the leader of the Bounty Hunter's Guild, fans are going to have to wait a while.

Lucasfilm and Disney had been upfront that The Mandalorian had been renewed for Season 2 before the launch of Disney+. Filming for the next season was confirmed to be underway in October of 2019. But for those who hoped this meant Season 2 would perhaps start streaming sometime in the spring, no such luck. It seems Disney is doubling down on the commitment not to oversaturate the market with Star Wars content and will hold the next season until the fall months of 2020.

This is a smart decision. By keeping The Mandalorian off TVs for nine months or more, it means the new season will be an event as fans tune in to the return of Baby Yoda. Moreover, 2020 will be the first year without any Star Wars films on the big screen since The Force Awakens in 2015. By having The Mandalorian air close to the Christmas season, it means Star Wars fans can have their yearly fix while Lucasfilm figures out where to go next now that the Skywalker Saga is over.

The Mandalorian Season 2 arrives on Disney+ in the fall of 2020. All eight episodes of Season 1 are streaming now.