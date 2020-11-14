It's pretty much an unofficial beauty rule at this point that any eagerly ColourPop collab will sell out almost immediately, so it's likely you've already missed your chance to snag the ColourPop x Raw Beauty Kristi products you wanted to get your hands on. The line just dropped on Nov. 12, and less than 24 hours later, a majority of the items were already out of stock. But that doesn't mean you have to give up hope. The ColourPop x Raw Beauty Kristi collaboration restock is on the way.

The collection, which the brand says is its most requested collaboration to date, will be restocked on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. PST. You only have less than a month to wait to get your hands on the pieces you missed the first time around. And after this, it's anyone's guess when the next restock will be, so set your reminders, alarms, calendar notifications right now. To be extra safe, you can sign up to be emailed all the updates about it on ColourPop's website.

This collection has been a long time coming. Raw Beauty Kristi has talked about a collab with ColourPop for years before it finally happened. She's even posted a video from 2017 begging to work with the makeup company. For what materialized into her dream line, the ColourPop x Raw Beauty Kristi collection is inspired by the BeauTuber's home state of Washington. It's like if Bella Swan was a MUA.

The drop includes 10 products that fuse both earthy tones and fun pops of color. It's jam-packed with an eyeshadow palette, gel liners, lip glosses, and pressed powders, all for less than $20. And, after the restock, you can grab the entire set for $82. Currently, you can still shop the At Forest Sight palette ($20, ColourPop) and the Glacier lux gloss ($9, ColourPop), but they're going fast. Shop what's left below, and don't miss the first restock on Dec. 12.

