It's been a whirlwind summer on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6. For six weeks, countless couples got together, broke up, and then got together again. Exes showed up unannounced and love triangles became love hexagons. There was a whole lot of drama this season, so much that it was almost hard to keep track of it all, and even the most diehard fans in Bachelor Nation are probably looking for a chance to reflect on everything that went down. Luckily, audiences will get the chance to rehash this season with the reunion special. But when will the Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 reunion air? Fans will hopefully get all the answers they need very soon.

This season of Bachelor in Paradise ends on Tuesday, Sept. 10. But just because the season is over, that doesn't mean the relationship drama stops too. In fact, the reunion shows for all the Bachelor franchise series usually offer audiences a whole lot of updates on all their favorite contestants. So, the Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 reunion will likely help wrap up the many, many stories that happened this past season.

Bachelor in Paradise has aired on Monday and Tuesday nights this summer, so fans have been expecting the reunion to occur on one of those days. A glance at the ABC schedule seems to confirm this theory: After Week 6 of Paradise, the new season of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 16. Then, Bachelor in Paradise reappears on the schedule the following night, which leads viewers to expect the reunion special to air on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

There's always a fair amount of off-screen drama in the Bachelor franchise, and this season of Bachelor in Paradise may have had more than any other season before. Right from the start of the season, Blake Horstmann brought a whole lot of drama to the resort. He had multiple relationships with Bachelor alums before filming, with a few apparently overlapping at the Stagecoach music festival in the spring. Of course, that all happened off-screen, and host Chris Harrison has talked about how there's a lot of off-camera action that happens both before and after the season airs. That all means the producers need to set aside time to go over everything in the reunion special. Harrison told The Hollywood Reporter:

We always have a reunion and a finale special already on the schedule, because so much happens during Paradise and there are so many relationships that you have to go back and catch everyone up. What happened after Mexico? How have these couples been doing? Who is together and who is broken up? Paradise especially, you have to have that after-show. It’s interesting now how these stories bleed into the show.

The Bachelor in Paradise reunion episodes for previous seasons have proven to extend the drama beyond the season finale. Last year's reunion gave fans updates on couples who broke up on the beach but got back together after filming ended, like Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch, and Kendall Long and Joe Amabile. So even if it seems like a relationship is over during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 finale, fans might see more to the story when the reunion airs next week.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues Monday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.