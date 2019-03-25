I have something kind of shameful to admit. I sometimes forget that Rihanna is in a relationship with one of the world's top billionaires. She's so hardcore independent and so rarely photographed with her boyfriend Hassan Jameel, it's easy to forget they might be swapping the big "L" word on a yacht somewhere. The truth is, they've actually been together for a while, and fans are wondering — when will Rihanna and Hassan Jameel get engaged? Thanks to one particular Instagram like made by the "Umbrella" singer, people are starting to wonder if it's sooner than we all think.

Rihanna was first linked to Hassan back in June 2017 when they were first photographed getting coffee together in Spain, though there are rumors they actually started dated earlier. Since then, they've made very few public appearances and even fewer shoutouts to one another on social media or otherwise. Still, if you're doing the math, it means they are circling in on their two year anniversary (at the minimum) which means it's the perfect time for fans and press to start speculating about an engagement.

On March 24, former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star and current E! News correspondent Morgan Stewart hypothesized on what she thinks is in Rihanna's near future. In the video which made its way to Instagram, Stewart said: "Do I think Rihanna's worthy of somebody who has a billion dollars? Yes, I do. I think 'Is he worthy of her?' is the question. It's what's on everyone's mind."

GREAT question, TBH.

Stewart continued, "If I was a betting woman and I had to give my opinion on this, I would think that Rihanna is going to go the long haul with this guy. I see an engagement and I also see a baby, probably. Not yet, 'cause she still wants to smoke a cigarette once in a while, but [I] definitely see an engagement and then baby in like two years."

Stewart summed it all up by stating, "Rihanna is just naturally that b*tch and you can't pretend to be that b*tch. You are just naturally born that b*tch."

Preach.

Obviously, fans are living for Stewart's premonitions, but things took a massive turn when Rihanna herself popped up on the gram. While badgalriri didn't comment on the video, she did like it.

Instagram/celebsloverih

Now, this leaves us all wondering if Riri is responding to Stewart's comments about an engagement, a future baby, or just the fact that she said she was born "that b*tch."

Of course, fans were quick to see Rihanna's like and flipped out.

Instagram/celebsloverih

Instagram/celebsloverih

Instagram/celebsloverih

Instagram/celebsloverih

Instagram/celebsloverih

Instagram/celebsloverih

Some people are preemptively celebrating while others are concerned that if Stewart's theory is true, it might delay any new music Rihanna has in the making. Fans have dubbed the hopeful impending ninth studio album from badgalriri "#R9," which Rihanna said should be coming this year.

New music and a potential (maybe) husband? Sign me the hell up. I can't wait to see what's real, Rihanna! Whatever you have in store, I'm ready for it.