New music from one of pop music's most talented young stars is coming sooner than you think. So for those wondering, "When will Miley Cyrus' 2019 album drop?," I have some great news for you. Speaking in a new Vanity Fair cover story, Cyrus discussed a wide variety of topics – ranging from her recent wedding to Donald Trump's presidency – and also discussed some details surrounding her upcoming studio album.

Described by Cyrus as having "psychedelic elements", the songstress also shared that the upcoming album will feature pop and hip-hop elements — similar to that of her 2013 record Bangerz — and is a "mosaic of all the things" that she has done before. Per Vanity Fair, Cyrus expects to drop new music by the summer and this record will serve as a follow up to 2017's country-tinged Younger Now.

The traditionally pop crooner, who likes to blur the line between genres, also shared, "You know, in the same way I like to kind of just be genderless, I like feeling genre-less." 2013's Bangerz saw Cyrus heavily influenced by rap and hip-hop music while Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz featured a more experimental vibe and Younger Now a more country one. Since crafting Bangerz, Cyrus has also tried to be more aware of her background and where she comes from as opposed to others, sharing, “I think we’re so influenced by the people that we’re around."

Cyrus has had quite the past few months both professionally and personally. Her most recent musical release came in the form of a collaboration with British DJ and producer Mark Ronson for their disco-tinged single Nothing Breaks Like a Heart. Serving as the lead single off of Ronson's upcoming fifth studio album Late Night Feelings, the song came hand in hand with a music video that effortlessly blended pop culture and politics.

"I love when pop culture and politics meet," Cyrus shared. "I think they’re not always married completely happily. They challenge each other." Cyrus also discussed using her platform and took aim at Donald Trump, sharing, "We’ve made a celebrity our f*cking president. People listen to what celebrities have to say more than activists half the time. So, by having that platform, what the f*ck are you going to say?"

Cyrus' has always been one to use her voice for the greater good and recently used it to help aid those affected by the devastating wildfires in Malibu. The fires ripped through Cyrus' home in November 2018 while she was in South Africa filming an upcoming episode of Black Mirror. Her then-fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, was there to save their beloved pets as the rest of the property was turned to ash. "Losing my home, losing that peace, was very unsettling," she shared.

Hemsworth and Cyrus plan to eventually rebuild in Malibu, but for now are enjoying life as a newlywed couple. Cyrus and her longtime love married in December 2018 and Cyrus' shared with Variety that she feels "zero percent different," as the couple have worn rings "forever."

And with all that has gone on in Cyrus' life since then, it will be interesting to see if any of it serves as inspiration for the pop princesses next album.