It’s only been 10 days since Harry and Meghan welcomed baby Archie into the world. But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly already making plans to travel overseas. And the United States might be their one of their next destinations. When will Meghan, Harry, and Archie visit the U.S.? Well, if a new report from Us Weekly is correct, then it may happen much sooner than everyone initially thought. Elite Daily reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In Us Weekly’s May 16 report, a source close to the royal family revealed that Meghan and Harry are going to do things their own way when it comes to raising Archie.

“Meghan likes to do things her way,” the royal insider told Us Weekly. “She’s a very strong woman who wants to use her role to modernize the monarchy, which is one of the reasons she and Harry decided to reject a title for Archie. [She and Prince Harry] want their son to lead a normal life.”

Part of making their own parenting rules is making sure Archie knows as much about his own family history as possible. Apparently, Meghan is very keen on educating Archie on her side of the family as much as Harry’s.

“For Meghan, it’s just as important for Archie to learn about her family history as it is for him to learn about his royal ancestors, so she plans to go on a trip to L.A. with him once she’s comfortable taking him on a plane.”

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It sounds like Archie’s trip to his mom’s homeland is likely still pretty far off, but I have no doubt that Meghan will bring him to the U.S. as soon as she can. In the meantime, though, the royals, particularly Harry and Meghan, are still at the center of a lot of good and bad press. And in recent days, Meghan’s old friends have come forward to say that the Duchess of Sussex absolutely doesn’t deserve any of the negative press geared toward her in recent months.

One such friend is Daniel Martin who is Meghan’s longtime associate and makeup artist. According to E! News, he opened up about his friendship with Meghan for an upcoming CBS News special called Meghan and Harry Plus One.

"What's so frustrating is that you hear these stories and there's no truth to them," Martin said. "It's not the same person. In the years I've known her, the years I've worked with her, she's never had a diva fit, never. I know she doesn't deserve all of this negative press."

Actress Janina Gavankar said something similar for the TV special which will be hosted by Gayle King.

"She doesn't read the bad or the good because…she knows the metrics that you have for your own life cannot be based on a headline that somebody else wrote," Gavankar shared. "Meghan and I have talked about her being a mother for over a decade. She's always wanted to be a mom."

So, it seems like Meghan has her friends’ support 100%. Now, if only the press would get on board.