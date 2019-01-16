Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to take the next step in their relationship? Well, if a new report from Us Weekly is to be believed, then they definitely are! While Shelton and Stefani have been dating for over three years, there’s been little in the way of serious marital talk for the couple. But things are changing! So, when will Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get engaged? An insider source for Us Weekly revealed that there might be a proposal very, very soon!

In a Jan. 16 report from the outlet, a source close to the situation revealed that Stefani and Shelton “are going to be announcing their engagement very soon.” Elite Daily reached out to Shelton's team for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The source not only revealed that the couple would get engaged soon, but also that they’re hoping to take things slow if only for the sake of Stefani’s kids Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4.

“Blake has always wanted to marry Gwen,” the source said, “but she’s always been extremely cautious because she has three kids to be mindful of.”

So, even if Stefani and Shelton do take the next step in their relationship sometime soon, there’s a lot for them to consider beforehand, which is understandable! Even so, Stefani and Shelton have had a lot to say about a possible engagement and marriage over the years.

In an April 2018 appearance on The Ellen Show, Stefani mused on the possibility of marrying Shelton one day.

"It's weird because, I get nervous when you talk to me about him," she said. "I don't know why, but for some reason, the cameras are rolling and I shouldn't say something. So if I say, 'We are [getting married],' then we are, and if I say, 'No, we're not,' then that would be sad, too ... I love weddings, the kids love him. I think about it all the time."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And back in June 2018, Shelton opened up about his relationship with Stefani while appearing on Sunday Today With Willie Geist. Shelton shared that he initially felt his relationship with Stefani was a rebound situation

“I think if Gwen and I were being honest right now talking about this, I think in the back of our minds, we both kind of thought this is a rebound deal because we’re both coming out of a pretty low spot in our lives and we’re kind of clinging to each other to get through this,” Shelton said at the time.

Things between Shelton and Stefani obviously changed over time and Shelton addressed that in his interview as well.

“But now here we are, going on three years later, and every day that goes by just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us, and it constantly feels like it’s going to the next level,” he said. “That’s the way I think either one of us would probably describe it if she was sitting here.”

So, Shelton was talking about taking the relationship to the next level even then! All in all, though, these two stars seem like they’re truly made for each other and if they do end up getting engaged soon, I’m sure their fans and Stefani’s kids will be over the moon for them!