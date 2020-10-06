The Gilmore Girls will be home for the holidays this year. The Gilmore Girls revival series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, premiered on Netflix in 2016 and is still available there. But, this year, the four-part revival series will also air on The CW, the original home of the original series. Here's when Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life will air on The CW so you don't miss a moment in Stars Hollow.

There's something about the cozy vibes of Gilmore Girls that makes it the perfect fall show. So, it makes perfect sense that The CW will air A Year in the Life just in time for Thanksgiving this year. The network will air the mini-series over the course of four nights beginning Nov. 23 and concluding on Nov. 26, with one episode airing each night at 8 p.m. It will also stream on the CW app and cwtv.com for 30 days following its premiere.

Gilmore Girls is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The series debuted on The WB, the predecessor to The CW, in 2000 and completed its seven-season run on The CW in 2007. A Year in the Life originally premiered on Netflix, but now this broadcast of the mini-series will bring the Gilmore Girls back to the network where they started.

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

A Year in the Life follows the eponymous Gilmore Girls Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) ten year after the end of the original series. Lorelai deals with unresolved issues in her life with Luke Danes (Scott Patterson) while Rory confronts problems in her career as a dream journalist.

Other beloved characters from the original series are featured, including Lorelai's mother Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop), Rory's best friend Lane Kim (Keiko Agena), Lane's husband Zack (Todd Lowe), and Rory's competitive frenemy Paris Geller (Liza Weil). Rory also revisits her three major relationships from the original series when she crosses paths with Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry), Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia), and Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki).

Each episode of A Year in the Life follows one season in Stars Hollow. You can revisit each of them with the broadcast of A Year in the Life on The CW on Nov. 23, 24, 25, and 26 at 8 p.m. ET.