I love when talented musicians team up on projects, and this year has been a pretty epic one as far as collabs go. So which one is your favorite? Is it Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie on "Me?" BTS and Halsey performing "Boy With Luv?" Or The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer with "Who Do You Love?" Oh, and let's not forget about Ed Sheeran, who is currently topping the singles chart thanks to "I Don't Care," his latest outing with Justin Bieber. I know, I can't get it out of my head, either. And get this, you guys — the British pop star now has a whole EP of new collaborations in the works. So when will Ed Sheeran drop another album in 2019? Because this thing sounds bomb and I really can't wait to hear it.

Turns out, the wait won't be all that long. On May 23, Sheeran hit up Instagram to announce that his newest record, No.6 Collaborations Project, will be released this summer, on July 12. That's, like, less than two months away, you guys! And if you couldn't tell from the title, every single song on the album will be a collab with a different guest artist.

"Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project," Sheeran explained in the caption of his post. "Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make. No.6 Collaborations Project will be out everywhere on 12 July."

Sheeran's post also included the tracklist for No. 6, with the names of all the collaborators crossed out except for Bieber, Chance The Rapper, and PnB Rock.

So mysterious! And if there's not some type of Reddit board solely dedicated to figuring out who the rest of collaborators are based on name length, I'mma be seriously disappointed. I mean, which artists do you think are on this thing? Taylor Swift? Probably. Shawn Mendes? Maybe. BTS?

In the meantime, here's a list of all the tracks:

"Beautiful People"

"South of the Border"

"Cross Me"

"Take Me Back to London"

"Best Part of Me"

"I Don't Care"

"Antisocial"

"Remember the Name"

"Feels"

"Put It All on Me"

"Nothing on You"

"I Don't Want Your Money"

"1000 Nights"

"Way to Break My Heart"

"Blow"

No.6 is the first new album from Sheeran since he dropped his last album, ÷, in March 2017. It will be available for preorder at midnight on May 23, which is also when "Cross Me" — the track that features Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock — will drop.

