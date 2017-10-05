When Will Cinnamon Oreos Be Available? People Are Torn About The Possible Valentine's Day Flavor

Another day, another wild flavor on behalf of milk's favorite cookie, Oreo. In today's news, a post about Hot & Spicy Cinnamon Oreos has emerged and the internet is conflicted on their feelings about the cookie. Now, I love cinnamon and I love Oreos, but the idea of cinnamon and Oreos together kind of weirds me out. Nevertheless, when these odd cookies make their debut, I'm going to run to my local grocery store and frantically look for them. So if you're anything like me, you're probably wondering when the Cinnamon Oreo cookies will become available, I might have the answer you seek.

According to trusty Instagram food account, JunkBanter, these peculiar cookies might debut as a limited edition Valentine's Day flavor. I guess Nabisco is really trying to spice things up in 2018. See what I did there? The cookies seem to be inspired by the popular Halloween candy, Hot Tamales, and it is definitely the kind of flavor you'll see on eBay for a pretty penny. Read what JunkBanter had to say about the new cookie below.

Got a Red Hot love for Oreos? It appears that Hot & Spicy Cinnamon Oreo (think Red Hots candy) will be the Valentine’s Day limited edition flavor. Nobody asked for this one, but we all know love works in mysterious ways

Foodies far and wide have taken to Twitter to express their curiosity (or disgust), over the flavor.

Hot and spicy cinnamon candy flavored Oreos. This does not sound good. — Captn (@CaptainBwilson) October 4, 2017

Cinnamon creme oreos and chocolate hazelnut oreos are coming.



Gonna pass on both. Meh. — H (@Tark31) October 5, 2017

And the comments on the IG post by JunkBanter are basically a resounding no. Instagram user Meganstannard_ says to a friend "ew girl no, I think I'll pass," and honestly, I get that sentiment. Instagram user Closetobliss agrees, saying, "Oh, wow, that sounds absolutely horrendous." But there are some people who are excited to try these Oreos, like Instagram user Daroba who says, "Omgg it's like a fireball Oreo," well, when you put it like that, it doesn't sound so bad.

Earlier this year, Oreo paid regular people to come up with different flavors, and I'm sure some of the weird flavors we're seeing are a result of that (that's what it seems like, at least). The three finalists selected from the contest were promised to see their flavor on shelves nationwide. Oh, and get this — the grand prize winner got awarded half a million dollars! Gosh, I really wish I knew about that competition sooner.

2017 has been a big year for Oreo. Just a few months ago, they released an Apple Pie Oreo flavor which cookie lovers couldn't get enough of.

The apple pie Oreos are pretty good too — Joey C 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@dago_guinea) October 5, 2017

im wine drunk, eating apple pie oreos, and watching gaming videos on youtube.,, im so content rn — spooky wine mom (@chelseaaatay_) September 27, 2017

On another note, the apple pie flavoured Oreos are super yummy. — Renée (@RenDan81) October 1, 2017

also the new Apple Pie Oreos are so damn good. Don't limit this edition — Glad I'm Not Kevin (@veloxiraptor) October 5, 2017

apple pie oreos have my heart rn. like. go get you some. be blessed — Lilly Phillips (@spillihpgyllil) October 5, 2017

And just when you thought Oreo was going to take the rest of 2017 off, JunkBanter releases a photo of what might be the best Oreo cookie flavor to date. See it below.

They can’t call them Nutella Oreos, but I can! Nutella Oreos are on the horizon. Timeframe unknown. This is not a joke. The photo quality is.

OMG, I never thought I'd live to see that day when this beauty would become reality. No word yet on when it'll be released, but I can't wait until it comes out officially!

