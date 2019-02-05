BTS fans are waiting with bated breath to catch their first glimpse of their favorite boy band in the United States. The guys are supremely busy at the moment and that has fans thinking they’ll have to wait quite a while before BTS lands Stateside. So, when will BTS be in the U.S. in 2019? They’ll actually be making an appearance in the U.S. a lot sooner than you think!

According to a Feb. 5 report from Billboard, BTS has officially confirmed that they’ll be making an appearance at the 2019 Grammys. Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will all be on hand to present an award during the broadcast, which airs on Sunday, Feb. 10. It’ll be the very first time the K-Pop act will present an award at a U.S.-based event, so this is history in the making!

It’s wonderful that BTS will be at the Grammys this year since they’re nominated for an award. The guys are nominated for Best Recording Package (AKA artwork) for their Love Yourself: Tear album. The artwork was directed by HuskyFox’s Doohee Lee, so the guys will have to share the award if they win. I’m sure they won’t mind, though!

Also nominated in that category are St. Vincent’s Masseduction, Mitski’s Be the Cowboy, the Chairman’s The Offering, and Foxhole’s Well Kept Thing. So, BTS definitely has some serious competition. Hopefully, they’ll walk away with the award!

BTS’ appearance at the Grammys is just the icing on the cake for music fans everywhere. The show will feature some of the music industry’s best and most beloved performers. Actually, there’ll be a slew of incredible acts appearing and performing at the show. This year’s performers include: Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, and Kacey Musgraves. So, even though BTS won’t be performing any of their hits during the show, there will be plenty of other acts to enjoy.

Although BTS won’t be performing, their fans are still super excited that their fave K-Pop band will be in attendance at the ceremony. As expected, BTS ARMY is sharing all their excitement on social media. I mean, appearing at the Grammys is huge deal, so it makes total sense that all of BTS’ fans can hardly wait until Sunday.

Here’s what some fans are saying on Twitter right now:

Needless to say, everyone is beyond excited for BTS to make their first appearance in the U.S. in 2019. The fact that they’re making history and appearing at the Grammys for the first time is just an added bonus. Overall, it’s going to be quite an interesting show! The 61st Grammys will be hosted by singer Alicia Keys and will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. You can watch the Grammys live on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Be sure to clear your schedule and catch the show as it airs. You don’t want to miss BTS’ big appearance!