It feels like Season 3 of A Million Little Things only just premiered, and yet it's already time for the Season 3 winter finale. Audiences will have to say goodbye to their favorite bunch of Boston buddies for a little bit while the show takes a little winter vacation. Fans wondering when A Million Little Things Season 3 will return in 2021 might not be too happy with the answer, since they've got a long wait ahead of them.

A Million Little Things Season 3 premiered in November 2020, but the series is already going on a hiatus that will last a few months. Season 3 won't return until Thursday, March 4. That means fans will have to wait a while for more A Million Little Things drama.

This season of A Million Little Things has focused a lot on Eddie's accident and his subsequent recovery. Eddie (David Giuntoli) was left paralyzed from the waist down after being hit by a car, which he took as some sort of karmic punishment for his involvement with a teen girl's death in his past. But, Eddie recently learned he wasn't actually responsible for her death, and now he's lost the sense of meaning he was able to find in his accident. Because of that, Eddie turned to prescription drugs and ended his sobriety, which looks like it'll be the next big hurdle he'll face once the season returns.

ABC/Jack Rowand

The rest of Season 3 has explored Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina's (Christina Moses) journey to try to become adoptive parents, Gary's (James Roday Rodriguez) new relationship with Darcy (Floriana Lima), and Maggie's (Alison Miller's) adventures in London. But, when A Million Little Things returns in 2021, fans can expect to see a whole new storyline emerge. Here's what series creator DJ Nash teased to TV Guide:

It's a storyline that comes from a very personal place to one of our writers who joined our staff this year and it is just so beautiful, and heartbreaking, and moving. It is exactly, hopefully, what our show does very well, which is an incredibly emotional event that tests your entire friend group and forces them to come together like never before. I'm hoping that story will do what our stories have hopefully done in the past, which is make a group of people who previously didn't feel seen, feel seen.

The A Million Little Things Season 3 winter finale airs Thursday, Dec. 17, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.