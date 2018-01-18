When To Tell Your Family About Your Relationship, According To People Who Have Done It
Navigating a new relationship can be tricky, especially when it comes time to tell your family about the new person in your life. The point at which you choose to talk about someone you're seeing depends on your family dynamic, how serious the relationship is, and your own personality. Even if you are a private person, you'll likely tell your parents eventually. But what about your extended family? With grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, how do you know when to tell your family about your relationship? If you don't talk about it, they'll probably find out through your immediate family members or your social media. Seriously, my mom doesn't even know how to copy and paste, but she has somehow figured out how to watch every single one of my Instagram stories. It's ridiculous.
If you're casually dating, it can be awkward to bring up someone new to your family every few months. Of course, it matters how close you are to your extended family, how often you talk to and see them, and how inquisitive (read: nosy) they can be. I asked eight people about their own experiences with this situation, and they told me when they think it's appropriate to talk to your extended family about someone you're dating. Responses ranged from one month to six, but almost everyone agreed that you don't need to do it until you're pretty serious about the relationship.
This guy thinks you should see the relationship going somewhere before you tell your extended family.
— Andrew, 21
This girl says to do it within a month of when you make it official.
— Jenna, 25
This guy chose a time when he wouldn't have to answer a ton of questions.
— James, 22
This girl did it in person at a family gathering, after a few months of dating.
— Alex, 23
This guy suggests waiting until you think your partner might actually meet your extended family.
— Gil, 22
This girl would only tell her extended family once the relationship was serious.
— Michelle, 22
This guy says once your relationship has a clear label, you should tell your family.
— Brian, 23
This girl thinks the best opportunity to do it is around the holidays.
— Ellie, 22
Family can be complicated, so it's understandable to want to tread carefully. If you feel comfortable sharing the news of a relationship with your extended family, then go for it. But you shouldn't feel pressured to spill the details before you're ready.
