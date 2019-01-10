Twice a year, many eateries in New York City participate in a city-wide restaurant week that highlights some of the best dishes in Manhattan. Hundreds of restaurants throughout NYC will offer a paired down version of some of their most delicious meals that patrons can enjoy at a discount. The prix fixe meals are being offered at more than 380 restaurants around NYC. With so many options, it's important to plan your dining experience in advance. One of the first questions you might be wondering is, "When is Restaurant Week NYC 2019?" The January food event is coming up very soon. Here's what you need to know.

New York City's iconic Restaurant Week is just around the corner. The 18-day event kicks off on Monday, Jan. 21 and wraps up on Friday, Feb. 8. That gives you plenty of time to try all of the restaurants on your list — or at least a good chunk of them. The basic details of NYC Restaurant Week are pretty simple to follow. You'll be able to choose from either lunch or dinner. The lunch offering at each restaurant is a two-course meal and costs $26. Seriously, that's it. Only $26. Dinner is a bit more expensive, but still a good deal when you consider what you're getting. The evening meal includes three courses of delectable food for $42. According to NYC Go, some restaurants may give you the option to add on alcoholic beverages like wine and cocktails for an extra $15 to $25.

You in? OK, great. Next up, there are a few things to know before you go. I'm one of those people that can never decide where I want to eat, despite the fact that there are many new restaurants I want to try. If you're indecisive like me, but still enjoy a good bite to eat, definitely make sure to explore all of the different restaurants that are participating in NYC Restaurant Week Winter 2019. You'll be able to browse by cuisine and explore menus on the NYC Go website.

Once you've decided on a place to dine, you're going to need to make a reservation. NYC Restaurant Week is a super popular event in the city, so you likely won't be able to just roll up the day of and get a table. Underneath each restaurant picture and description is a yellow button that reads "Book Now." This will open up a new page where you can select the size of your party, the date you'd like to dine, and what time you want to eat. The reservation system is powered by OpenTable.

There's no lack of places to eat, either. According to NYC Go, there are more than 380 restaurants participating in NYC Restaurant Week 2019. Tavern on the Green, which is located inside of NYC's famed Central Park, is one of the many establishments partaking in Restaurant Week this winter. The upscale, modern eatery's Restaurant Week menu includes items like Grilled Portobello Mushroom Flatbread and Grilled Skirt Steak Milanese.

You'll also find fancy dining options such as ABC Kitchen. The exquisite restaurant, which is located inside of ABC Carpet & Home in the Flatiron District, offers meals prepared by Michelin star Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. He brings classic French flair to his cuisine by serving up fresh and organic farm-to-table menu items. This place is usually pretty $$$. Restaurant Week 2019 is the perfect time to enjoy a delicious meal without breaking the bank.

This is your chance to feast on award-winning food created by top chefs for a fraction of the usual price. While not all restaurants have earned top distinctions, you can count on having your tastiest meal of the year yet. I took a quick peek through the list of restaurants and there really is no bad choice. Bon appétit!