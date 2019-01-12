Foodies, rejoice, because Chicago — which has previously been touted as the best food city in America — is just days away from its biggest restaurant event of the year. If you enjoy the thought of sampling the best and tastiest dishes that the city has to offer at just a fraction of the cost, you might be wondering: When Is Restaurant Week Chicago 2019? The 12th annual food celebration is coming up so soon, so prepare to score major deals on all your favorite restaurants as well as the eateries you've been wanting to try. Take a moment to look through the menus, because your stomach (and your wallet) will thank you.

From Friday, Jan. 25 through Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, over 400 local restaurants are opening their doors to hungry customers with three-course or four-course menus ranging from $36 to $48 for dinner and $24 for brunch and lunch, according to Choose Chicago. Every winter, the organization puts on the two-week culinary feast, which comprises the most mouthwatering options that the city has to offer. This year, it's the biggest event yet, with 100 first-time participants as well as almost 50 restaurants that can be found in the city's suburbs.

With so many options to choose from, it can be overwhelming to look through all the menus and figure out where you're getting the most bang for your buck. To make things a little easier, the two-week-long event is kicking off the culinary adventure with a special night of tastings on Thursday, Jan. 24.

Held at the city's Field Museum, foodies can get an early start on the feeding at the First Bites Bash, which features an array of dishes from over 70 of the city's best restaurants. While the $125 ticket is a little expensive, it includes food and drink as well as an after-hours entry into TAO nightclub with an hour and a half of complimentary Stella Artois beer.

The actual Restaurant Week event starts on Jan. 25, and if you appreciate food, you're going to want to check out these menus, where you can sometimes save up to 50 percent off the normal prices. Depending on the restaurant you choose, the menu can offer four courses where, in some cases, one dish would normally be over half the cost of your ticket. Considering that you can also choose to add wine pairings with each of your courses for just slightly more and dessert is almost always included, you can guarantee that you'll be leaving your meal in the best of spirits.

Really looking to enjoy some quality food on the cheap? I'd recommend getting the best bang for your buck by trying one of the lunch menus for $24. In most cases, the lunch menus offer three courses and include many of the same dishes that are on the dinner menus.

Considering that Chicago was named the food capital of the United States in 2017, it's well worth braving the snow and freezing temperatures to check out the city's unfailingly delicious (and relatively affordable) foodie scene. Unsurprisingly, spots are going fast with these limited-time savings, so check out some of the menus offering the best deals this year and make your picks. Happy eating!