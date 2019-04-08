While some people might link the spring season with spring cleaning and purging their homes of things they no longer need, others (read: beauty lovers) link the new season to stocking up on new products to embrace the new beauty trends that emerge once the warmer months arrive. And what better time to stock up on new makeup, hair, skin, and body products than Ulta's Spring Haul Event that is going on right now. But when does Ulta's Spring Haul Event 2019 end, and how long do you have to take advantage of the retailer's amazing discounts, you ask?

The sale is happening now in store and online and continues until Saturday, April 20, so that means you have about two more weeks to shop some of your favorite products and receive up to 50 percent off their original retail price. But if you want to be able to take advantage of all of the incredible deals that this sale has to offer, don't wait until April 20, because instead of offering the same deals throughout, Ulta will be offering two different sets of sales from April 7 to April 13 and then from April 14 to April 20.

To get an idea of the amazing deals that the beauty giant will be offering throughout this two-week sale, read on, as I've broken down some of the best deals and steals you can take advantage of.

Beauty Deals From April 7 to April 13

L'Oreal Lash Paradise Mascara $6.99 Ulta Buy Now

During Ulta's Spring Haul Event, you can cop all L'Oreal mascaras for 30 percent off, which means some of the brand's best-sellers are less than $6.

St Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mist $24 Ulta Buy Now

Now that warmer weather is on the horizon, what better way to rock that new sun dress than with a little bronze glow — and at a discounted price. St. Tropez's Self Tan Express is only $24 at Ulta until April 13.

Not Your Mother's Dry Shampoo $3 Ulta Buy Now

This is not a drill. Not Your Mother's Dry Shampoos are 50 percent off at Ulta this week making them just $3. My advice? Go cop as many as you can — and fast.

Beauty Deals from April 14 — 20

Soap & Glory's Scrub 'Em And Leave 'Em Body Scrub $7.50 Ulta Buy Now

If you've ever tried any of Soap & Glory's body products like their Scrub 'Em And Leave 'Em Body Scrub, then you'll be happy to know you can cop some of the brand's best-sellers for 50 percent off at Ulta this week. So hurry up and grab their body polishes so you can scrub your dry, flaky winter skin away just in time for shorts season.

Morphe 35OM Nature Glow Matte Eyeshadow Palette $15 Ulta Buy Now

From April 14 to April 20, Morphe's 350M Nature Glow Matte Eyeshadow Palette will be available for $15 — that's 35 eyeshadows for just 15 bucks. While I'm not very good at math, even I know that's a major steal.

Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer $11.99 Ulta Buy Now

If you need to replenish your haircare stash, then you're in luck, because all of Eva NYC's products will be 30 percent off from April 14 to April 20, so you can shop some of your fave products for less than $12.

These deals are just a fraction of the major discounts that Ulta's Spring Haul Event has to offer, so to see what other products you can get for super cheap prices, head over to Ulta.com or your local Ulta store.