The cold weather may not be here yet, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be getting ready for fall. And a great place to start is with Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty deals for fall 2020. As the event starts on Aug. 30 and runs through Sept. 19, you have plenty of time to update your beauty routines and take stock of what you need refills on. Mark your calendar and get ready for some serious steals.

For Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty sale, a different selection of products is 50% off each day, with cult-favorite products from brands like KKW Beauty, Dermablend, Too Faced, and more offering amazing deals. The sale is both online and in-store, and you can check out all the deals now on Ulta Beauty’s website. However, only select Ulta Beauty stores are open, meaning you'll want to make sure yours is operating before you head it. Ulta Beauty also requires that you wear a mask if you are going to enter and try to remain socially distanced from others. There will be hand sanitizer available throughout the stores, but all beauty testers are unavailable for the time being.

There are amazing deals on any skincare products, palettes, and lipsticks you can think of. Get ready to go into fall feeling like a whole new you. The Ulta Beauty 21 Days of Beauty deals is three weeks of discounted must-have items, and there's not one day worth skipping. Scroll below to see the absolute best sales happening.

On Aug. 30, you'll want to grab Urban Decay's Long-Lasting Setting Spray ($17, Ulta Beauty). After spending so long applying your makeup, the last thing you want to do is use a setting spray that leaves your skin feeling taut or greasy. With this formula, your makeup will be locked in for up to 16 hours.

KKW Beauty's Classic Blossom Palette ($23, Ulta Beauty) goes on sale on Sept. 2. It has 10 shades perfect for creating both neutral and out-there looks. The creamy texture allows you to apply the eyeshadows easily with a finger or a brush for an even, velvety finish.

If you're ready to try something new with your skincare, consider PÜR's Overnight Moisturizer ($16, Ulta Beauty). Seeping deep into your skin overnight, this product will help protect your face from pollution and environmental stressors. Not to mention, you'll wake up feeling like your most refreshed self. Grab it on Sept. 3.

Don't miss the sale on fan-favorite Tarte Shape Tape Concealer ($14, Ulta Beauty) on Sept. 5. Its vegan formula offers full-coverage while feeling super lightweight on the skin. And after you apply, the mango seeds and shea butter will nourish your skin throughout the day.

Dermablend's Banana Powder ($15, Ulta Beauty) is a setting powder that not only locks in your foundation and concealer but also gives your skin a radiant glow. Going on sale Sept. 7, it promises smudge- and transfer-free wear you'll be obsessed with.

Eyeshadow pencils provide the easiest application out there, and NUDESTIX's Luminous Eye Color ($13, Ulta Beauty) is proof. A few swipes will give your lids a full sheet of color that's easy to blend and build. It's available in 12 shades, and you can buy it on sale on Sept. 8.

On Sept. 9, Indie Lee's Brightening Cleanser ($17, Ulta Beauty) is available for 50% off. Ingredients like strawberry seed oil, wheat protein, and tomato extracts will give your skin the royal treatment. You can use this product as a cleanser or as an exfoliating mask by leaving it on for five minutes before rinsing.

Cover FX's Monochromatic Blush Duo ($19, Ulta Beauty) gives your cheeks a multidimensional finish with its matte and shimmery shades. It has an airy, silky texture that will give you subtle color. Mark your calendar for Sept. 10 for this product's massive discount.

Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits go on sale Sept. 12, and you can score the Matte Lip Kit ($15, Ulta Beauty) for a steal. To give you ultra clean lines, it comes with a sharpen-able liner and liquid lipstick that won't dry you out. Each shade packs a punch for your most vibrant look to date.

Containing a lactic acid treatment and a cleanser, the Sunday Riley Flash Fix Kit ($13, Ulta Beauty) will whip your skin right into shape. It plumps and smooths your skin, leaving you with an all-day glow and even texture. Don't miss when it goes on sale on Sept. 15.