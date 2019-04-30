The world can be a bizarre place, but that never stops people from delving into an entirely different level of wackiness on a TV show. After the original series presented dark, unsettling takes on issues of humanity, Jordan Peele's Twilight Zone revival has tackled the same kind of social commentary with a modern-day creepiness. Less than a month after its debut, the CBS All Access series has just been renewed for a second season, so when does The Twilight Zone Season 2 premiere? An exact date hasn't been announced yet.

Currently airing new episodes every Thursday on CBS All Access, The Twilight Zone anthology series stars executive producer Peele as the narrator breaking down characters' peculiar situations. These odd scenarios force characters to stop and question their lives before they're often driven to a point of no return. As a devout fan of the original Twilight Zone that premiered in 1959, Peele was initially reluctant to present a new version, telling Entertainment Weekly, "I didn’t want this to look like, ‘Hey, the presumptuous Key and Peele guy thinks he’s f***ing Rod Serling.’ But you only live once—let’s try to host The Twilight Zone."

In addition to Peele's appearances as host and narrator, the first five of 10 Twilight Zone episodes have featured stars like Adam Scott, Sanaa Lathan, Tracy Morgan, Steven Yeun, and John Cho in mostly original stories exploring surreal circumstances. The exception to these brand new stories was one of two premiere episodes, "Nightmare at 30,000 Feet" which is loosely based on a 1963 episode of the black-and-white Twilight Zone series.

CBS All Access on YouTube

Upon renewing the series on April 29, Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access, said in a statement:

Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s reimagining of The Twilight Zone is off to an amazing start on CBS All Access, driving the most viewers on its premiere day for an original series to date. Jordan, Simon, the creative team and cast have done a phenomenal job translating the series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling for modern-day audiences. They are master storytellers, and we look forward to bringing fans further into The Twilight Zone with a second season.

CBS All Access

CBS All Access hasn't announced a Season 2 premiere date or episode count, but seeing as the first season of The Twilight Zone only premiered on April 1, even more episodes probably won't arrive for a while. Assuming the series follows the same kind of production schedule as Season 1, we could likely expect Season 2's premiere sometime in spring 2020. The season will presumably follow the anthology style the series has already introduced and feature new actors in every episode.

Until then, viewers can look forward to the remainder of Season 1 episodes starring DeWanda Wise, Ginnifer Goodwin, Ike Barinholtz, Zazie Beetz, and more big names. The revival's all-star cast and familiar concept led to Episode 1 acquiring the highest level of unique viewers on a premiere day for a CBS All Access series, so it's safe to say that fans are here for future Twilight Zone seasons.

In case you're reeling for another trippy experience through the Twilight Zone before a new episode arrives, the entirety of the original Twilight Zone series is currently available to stream on CBS All Access. Season 1 of the revived The Twilight Zone is currently streaming on CBS All Access.