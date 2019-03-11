Marshalls is one of those rare stores that has managed to stay in business through the year 2019, without offering the convenience of online shopping. Maybe it's the big-box, brightly lit design of the brick-and-mortar store that keeps customers walking through the front door, but more likely, it's the fact that you can find literally brand-name anything at a discounted price. Regardless of your reason for shopping at the retailer, here's one more reason to: Marshalls' online store is finally arriving by the end of 2019.

That's right, gone are the days that you have to travel to your city's nearest Marshalls to find major deals on anything from luggage to hair products, to furniture, to candles, to clothing, and anything in between. Instead, you'll soon be able to peruse those same deals from the comfort of your couch. Sounds ideal, right?

On the other hand, if you are one of those shoppers who enjoys the thrill of bargain hunting at off-price retailers like Marshall and its sister store TJ Maxx, not to worry, as the retailer will still offer a different and wider selection in-store.

According to People, on March 6, TJX Companies CEO, Ernie Herrman, said on a conference call that the retailer is planning to join the online realm this year. And while the exact date is still yet to be revealed, shoppers can expect the site to be live by the end of 2019 — just in time for the holiday shopping season.

The announcement of Marshalls opening up an online store comes after the retailer has spent the last six years looking at how sister store TJ Maxx has grown since it launched its ecomm site in 2013. "We have learned a lot from TJMaxx.com," Herrman said. "We really believe it drives incremental store traffic given large percentage of returns online is in stores. It is going to encourage cross-shopping. That has worked really well for us."

So in addition to offering a more extensive amount of merchandise in-store, the fact that you'll be able to return and exchange online purchases at the brick-and-mortar locations will also continue to drive foot traffic.

In terms of exactly what you can expect to see on the new online store and how it will differentiate from the brick-and-mortar locations, that still remains to be confirmed. "We are excited to confirm that the surprising Marshalls shopping experience our customers love will be available to shoppers online sometime later this year," a representative for Marshalls tells Elite Daily via email. "We expect Marshalls e-commerce site to offer a mix of merchandise that differs from what our customers will find in our stores."

Even if the retailer has yet to confirm the exact kind of merchandise you can look forward to seeing on the site, knowing Marshalls, it'll be awesome. So come the holiday shopping season, if you're in need of a gift for someone else (or yourself) that is unique and affordable, but you're not up for dealing with crowded stores and long lines, Marshalls.com will be up and running to cater to all of your shopping needs.