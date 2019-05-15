The Bold Type delivers a vicarious romp through a Devil Wears Prada-esque world each week, and anyone hoping for more of the show's editorial ambitions and female friendship goals can rest easy. Freeform renewed the series for a fourth season just a month after its Season 3 premiere, but fans have a bit of a wait before the next season starts. Luckily, Season 3 is still airing, but when does The Bold Type Season 4 premiere? The dramedy will likely return to Freeform in spring or summer 2020.

If you've noticed a recent slew of glossy red carpet pics of your favorite TV stars, you have what's called the TV upfronts to thank. These network presentations break down the upcoming fall's TV schedules and tease what viewers can expect after summer hiatuses. Although these talks are primarily targeted at advertisers, they're a true blessing for fans wanting a scoop on new content. TV renewal and cancellation announcements also come at a rapid pace during this time of year, and Freeform saved its official Bold Type renewal for its upfronts event.

The show's leading actors Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and Meghann Fahy announced a new season at the Walt Disney Television Upfronts event, saying:

On The Bold Type, we play characters who are determined to succeed in the New York fashion media business. We balance careers, friendship, and love on the daily. But this show is so important to us and our fans because regardless of who you are, we are all just trying to navigate the mess of our lives. And we are so excited to be coming back for Season 4! Here's to more bold stories, friendship and a whole lot of rosé.

Although the three women had seemingly rehearsed part of their upfronts presentation, the network surprised them with the Bold Type's renewal via teleprompter. Check out how excited they were!

Seeing as Season 3 of The Bold Type only premiered in April 2019, fans still have a few more weeks of episodes before the wait for Season 4 begins. For its third season, the show returned the earliest it ever has, having kicked off seasons in June and July previously. Its Season 4 premiere date probably depends on the rest of Freeform's 2020 schedule, but the network has plenty of time to figure that out. Producer Wendy Straker Hauser will also take over as showrunner of the series, which follows three friends who balance their careers at a women's magazine alongside their struggles in love and friendship.

Meanwhile, Season 3 has propelled Jane, Sutton, and Kat into new directions that ought to branch out even further in Season 4. Kat (Dee) is pursuing a career in public office, while Sutton (Fahy) is trying to bring her designer dreams to fruition. Always chasing down a new story, Jane (Stevens) has run into an obstacle within the Scarlet digital staff. The Season 3 finale will offer some insight into how Season 4 will progress, but for now, viewers can enjoy the drama of The Bold Type knowing that's plenty more in store. Time to get even comfier in the Scarlet fashion closet!

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Season 3 of The Bold Type continues at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 21, on Freeform. Season 4 will likely premiere in spring or summer 2020.