With every summer comes the welcoming of a brand new Bachelorette ready to embrace sparkly gowns and groups of men calling her name in unison. Former Miss Alabama Hannah Brown will soon headline Season 15 of The Bachelorette, but before Bachelor Nation members see her men move into the mansion, the infamous house will welcome back past Bachelorettes to celebrate the milestone season. When does The Bachelorette Reunion special air? Mark your calendars for May 6, a week before the Season 15 premiere.

News of the special Bachelorette reunion first hit the internet when franchise creator Mike Fleiss tweeted a photo of several former Bachelorettes together. Since then, Fleiss has released other pics of the women at Bachelor Mansion sporting true Bachelorette glamour and glitz. Entertainment Weekly also published a feature anticipating the ABC special and refreshing readers' memories of the women we watched fall in and out of love on TV. No matter when you joined Bachelor Nation, you're bound to see at least one of your fave stars during the episode. Apart from Season 2's Meredith Phillips and Season 3's Jen Schefft, all past Bachelorettes are slated for a reunion appearance.

Ahead of the special's May 6 airdate, ABC has now spilled about what the reunion entails. Its description of the two-hour episode reads:

In anticipation of Hannah Brown’s journey as the next Bachelorette, viewers will celebrate 15 seasons of romance with Chris Harrison as he hits the road in a double-decker bus with Bachelor Nation super fans, revisiting some of the most iconic date spots from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette history. The momentous occasion will culminate with a Bachelorette reunion like no other, with special surprises along the way.

ABC/John Fleenor

E! News has even more specific details, reporting that the reunion will include a look at the wedding prep and bridal shower of Season 13 lead Rachel Lindsay, who plans to marry Final Rose pick Bryan Abasolo this August. She'll join Trista Sutter (Season 1), Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum (Season 7), and Desiree Hartsock Siegfried (Season 9) in the group of Bachelorettes married to the men they met on the show.

The special will also focus on the series' memorable "firsts" and some of the most controversial men featured on The Bachelorette. Host Chris Harrison will then visit Hannah in her Alabama hometown to give fans a closer look at what their newest Bachelorette is like. Get ready for more Roll Tide cries and Hannah Beast references.

“I was a little more sentimental and emotional than I thought I was going to be,” Harrison told EW about the reunion. “Fans will get to know these women in a different way, which is cool."

ABC has released a few pics from the reunion taping, showing the women chatting with each other in the mansion over drinks. That's one post-brunch gossip session I can't wait to witness. Just imagine all of the Bachelorette tea they'll spill!

ABC/John Fleenor

The Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever! airs on Monday, May 6, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Season 15 of The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, May 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.