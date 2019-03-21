If you're anything like me, you've already breezed through all eight episodes of Season 3 of Queer Eye, even though the latest batch of episodes was only released last week. It's hard not to devour each and every moment of the Fab Five as quickly as possible, especially when this new season is as emotional as ever. But, once you've finished all the available episodes and tried out all of Antoni Porowski's new recipes yourself, you're probably wondering, when does Queer Eye Season 4 hit Netflix? Fans are hopeful that more episodes will be coming soon.

The latest season of Queer Eye was released on March 15, nine months after Season 2. So, if that spacing of the seasons is any indication, then fans might have a long way to go before more Queer Eye shows up. But, on the other hand, Season 2 was released just four months after Season 1. So there's hope that fans could be seeing a faster turnaround. Will Season 4 follow the Season 1 or the Season 2 path? There is could be one hint that more Queer Eye will come out sooner rather than later.

In Season 3 of Queer Eye, the Fab Five picked up shop and moved from Atlanta, Georgia to Kansas City, Missouri. If the producers follow their pattern of filming two season in one city, Season 4 will also feature makeovers in and around Kansas City. The first two seasons took place in the same city, and they were released pretty close together. So if Seasons 3 and 4 are set in the same city too, there's a good chance that Season 4 will be released pretty close to its predecessor.

Netflix usually doesn't give fans much notice for when they're about to drop more Queer Eye. Last time around, the release date for Season 3 was announced only a month before it came out. So fans can't expect to hear about Season 4 until pretty close to when it actually gets released.

While you're waiting for Season 4 to drop, Netflix is providing a little extra treat. The Fab Five filmed four special episodes overseas, titled Queer Eye: We're in Japan! The specials will follow the same format as the regular American episodes, with the Fab Five making over the lives of folks who need help with style, decorating, food, and more. The release date for the Japan episodes hasn't been announced yet either, but Netflix did announce that they'd come out soon after the Season 3 episodes.

In the meantime, Fab Five member Jonathan Van Ness is providing fans with all the extra Queer Eye content they could hope for. He regularly hosts a podcast called Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness, which features him interviewing experts in various fields about their passions. In a recent episode, Van Ness invited his Queer Eye co-stars Tan France, Karamo Brown, and Antoni Porowski to walk down memory lane with him as they rehash all their favorite Queer Eye moments.

Until Season 4 comes out, you can join me in simply rewatching all the Queer Eye episodes out right now. I promise they're just as fabulous the second time around.