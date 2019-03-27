The end of Game of Thrones is imminent, with the final season premiering on April 14. Once the series is over, fans will have to look for new ways to see all their favorite GOT actors on screen. Maisie Williams, who plays everyone's favorite child assassin Arya Stark, has already filmed a role in an X-Men spinoff movie called New Mutants. This would be good news for Arya fans who want to see her on the big screen. But unfortunately, it's unclear and if and when this movie will ever come out. When does New Mutants premiere? Both fans and Williams herself are getting impatient.

New Mutants is based on the X-Men comic book and tells the story of a group of young mutants being held in a secret facility and need to fight to save their lives. Williams plays Wolfsbane, a young woman who can transform into a wolf. The movie has been described as a superhero movie with horror vibes, which sounds like a really exciting addition to all the superhero action movies that audiences are used to. New Mutants was filmed all the way back in 2017 and was originally supposed to be released in April 2018. That release date was pushed to February 2019, and now the date's been pushed yet again to August 2, 2019. However, it's unclear if fans can count on that as a definite premiere date. Not even Williams is sure if that's when the movie will premiere.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Williams talked about the New Mutants release date. She said, "Who knows when the f*ck that’s gonna come out." She was optimistic that the film's distributors could be nudged a little bit, since she added, "Hopefully this interview will make everyone hurry up a little bit." Williams also explained that the movie was supposed to undergo reshoots to make it even scarier, but those haven't happened yet and so that could be holding up the process of getting the movie out.

Another issue involved with the delayed release of New Mutants is the fact that Disney recently bought 21st Century FOX. New Mutants is a FOX movie, but Disney might not have any interest in releasing it in theaters. Some fans have speculated that the movie might just be made available on Hulu instead of having a theatrical release, if it's even released to public audiences at all.

Williams isn't the only GOT alum to cross over into the X-Men world. Sophie Turner, who plays Arya's sister Sansa, plays Jean Grey in the main X-Men movies (which all have had relatively smooth journeys to the movie theater). Williams and Turner are as close as sisters in real life, and they'd love the chance to work together once again as their X-Men characters. If New Mutants is released, fans could eventually see a crossover movie with Wolfsbane and Jean Grey. Williams is on board for the crossover. In fact, Williams told Rolling Stone, "It would be ridiculously stupid if they didn’t do that."

Another chance to see Williams and Turner on screen together would be a dream come true for so many fans. So hopefully Williams is right and her interview will help move things along for New Mutants' release date.