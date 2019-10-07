When Manifest Season 1 premiered in the fall of 2018, it was a substantial out-of-the-box success. The ratings for this Lost-meets-This Is Us-meets-X-Files-meets-CSI series were through the roof. Fans were hooked on the mystery of Flight 828 and what happened to the passengers who jumped forward five-and-a-half years during a routine three-hour flight. By the time the season finished, there were even bigger mysteries to solve. So when does Manifest Season 2 premiere? Viewers are going to have to wait a while before getting more answers.

Fans definitely notice that NBC's fall slate has started to air, but Manifest is not on it. The series, which was only 16 episodes last season, began airing in September of 2018. But September of 2019 came and went, and no Manifest Season 2. So when will the show return?

This was the big question fans were asking when the show presented at New York Comic-Con as part of the Warner Brothers TV block. Showrunner Jeff Rake and the assembled cast couldn't answer a lot of things, for fear of spoilers. But this question was one they could give away.

It turns out Manifest will be a mid-season series for this TV year, with a planned debut coming in January of 2020.

Check out the trailer:

TV Promos on YouTube

As the footage shows, there's a new passenger in town, and he's got a whole host of troubles for the Stone family. Rake did reveal a little bit of information about him for the upcoming season. His name is T.J., and he is one of the passengers viewers haven't met yet. (There will be several new passengers from the flight introduced throughout Season 2.)

Josh Dallas revealed his character, Ben Stone, will return to teaching college-level math courses this year, and TJ will be added to the story as one of Stone's students. But things won't be easy. TJ will find himself involved in a murder, which Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh) will be investigating, while also making friends with Olive (Luna Blaise), Ben's older daughter.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Speaking of Michaela, the other big question everyone had at the NYCC presentation was about that cliffhanger that ended last season. In the middle of a scuffle over their feeling for her, Jared (J.R. Ramirez) and Zeke (Matt Long) got in a struggle over a gun, and just as Michaela walked in, it went off.

Who was shot? The only definitive answer the trailer gave was that it's not Michaela since she seems fine and dandy. But note the clip is edited so neither Ramirez nor Long shows up in it. But they were both present at the panel, so are they both still on the show? No one would say.

All Rake would tell the assembled fan is that Season 2 would continue the fight between science and faith and if there was an explanation for Flight 828 or not. But he did promise by the end of the season, a new group of time travelers would change the entire show's premise once again.

Manifest will return in January of 2020.