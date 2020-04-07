It’s been four years since MAC released its first Selena Quintanilla-Perez-inspired collection, and the classic beauty brand is back with another one. To celebrate the 25th memorial of the singer, MAC debuted the Selena La Reina collection on Monday, April 6 briefly, but the collection won’t be available for sale until Tuesday, April 21. As of Tuesday, April 7, all of MAC’s brick-and-mortar stores are closed, so the collection is available for preorder only on MAC’s website.

While MAC’s first Selena collection was inspired by the star’s iconic red lipstick, this new drop found inspiration from another Selena classic: her rhinestone-studded bra, motifs of which are featured heavily in the packaging. Overally, the La Reina collection brings a blingy edge, while also highlighting Selena’s more low-key side, with nudes and soft pinks. But if you fell in love with the original collection, there’s one product making its way around again. The bubblegum pink Bidi Bidi Bom Bom Lipglass ($19, MAC), named after Selena’s 1994 hit, is back with all of its sparkles. The rest of La Reina includes brand-new lipglasses, lipsticks, an eyeshadow palette, a highlighter compact, and more.

Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister, has worked closely with the beauty brand to ensure the products authentically reflect her sister. “I am forever grateful to MAC for allowing me to bring my creative vision to life for this collection and being able to share what I felt would celebrate my sister’s 25th Anniversary,” Quintanilla said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. “Working with MAC on both collections has been an amazing experience.” Selena is a role model for so many, and her impact continues today. The first collection came after a plethora of fan calls, a petition with almost 40,000 signatures, and it sold out pretty much immediately. If you’re looking forward to copping a few items, you may want to order ahead.

Given the current coronavirus pandemic, it’s unknown if physical MAC stores will be open for the drop, but luckily, the brand isn’t postponing the release. "We're gonna be respectful and mindful of the situation that is happening, but we don’t want to take away the excitement and the joy we have been getting from all the Selena fans who are excited about this collaboration," MAC’s senior vice president of communications Diederik Koenders told WWD. Check out a few of the Selena La Reina collection pieces below, and get ready for the drop on April 21.