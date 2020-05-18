Hi! How are ya? I'm great now that it's confirmed a new Jeffree Star collection is on the way — thanks for asking! Star revealed his new Cremated Collection in a YouTube video on Saturday, May 16, and it looks like we're all going to have a dark, spooky summer. From the minute Star announced the collection, fans essentially had the same response to the collection: They're ~deceased~.

At the beginning of his reveal video, Star explained the reasoning behind the name for the Cremated Collection. (Hint: It's like saying, "OMG, I'm dead.") "Now, 'cremated' is like my iconic catch phrase, 'I'm deceased.' It's a double entendre," Star says in the video. "Cremated, as well as being dark and gothic, is also a term that I like to use. You know when you are really blown away by something — you're mesmerized, and it's so sickening? Me and my friends love to say, 'B*tch, I'm cremated.'"

A noticeable departure from Star's usual vibrant palettes spanning every color of the rainbow, The Cremated Collection is, if the name tells you anything, much darker. The 24-pan palette, retailing for $58, features a wealth of deep, dark black and grey shades, as well as some warmer grey and brown shades and a few lighter transition shades, all in a variety of matte and shimmer finishes. The collection also includes four The Glosses, which Star himself calls "a little weird," each retailing for $18. The shades of The Glosses mimic those of the palette, including a shimmer dark grey and pewter, among others.

Rounding out the collection are two makeup bags and a metal straw set. The Black Marble Travel Bag and White Marble Makeup Bag retail for $30 and $25, respectively, while the metal straw set is $20. The black, grey, marbleized color scheme is consistent throughout the collection, so if you love a clean, colorless (not in a bad way) aesthetic, prepare to be, as Star would say, cremated.

The full collection will launch on Friday, May 22 at 1 p.m. ET on the Jeffree Star Cosmetics website.