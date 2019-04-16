The best part of following a star from her humble beginnings is seeing her hit it big and reach a new level of fame. However, the downside of this progression is that whatever modest little medium kicked off someone's career is often pushed to the side as the star takes on fancier projects. Insecure co-creator and actress Issa Rae has experienced this kind of path, so when does Insecure Season 4 premiere? Rae's busy professional schedule means that the HBO dramedy won't return for a fourth season until 2020.

Loosely based on Rae's web series Awkward Black Girl, Insecure premiered on HBO in 2016, introducing viewers to best friends Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) whose careers and love lives are explored through the racial and social perspectives of black women. The first season earned a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 100 percent, but it wasn't until Season 2 that Rae received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy. The series aired its third season throughout August and September 2018, but according to a HBO insider, viewers will have to wait more than just a year for new episodes.

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys recently told Vulture that Insecure Season 4 won't air until 2020, saying, "Issa became a big movie star! We’re not the first place to deal with this, but when you’re in business with very creative and talented people, there’s a lot more opportunities for people to do things. Issa, I think, partly wanted a break to come back to it fresh.”

Merie W. Wallace/HBO

Rae stars in Little, a recent big-screen release that reverses the concept explored in the 1988 comedy Big, and has roles in upcoming films like The Photograph and The Lovebirds. In the past year, she also appeared in the film adaptation of The Hate U Give and voiced a character in two episodes of Netflix's BoJack Horseman. While it's great that Insecure is eventually coming back for more, a TV series doesn't last forever, so we get that Rae is taking the time to build her career outside of the comedy.

Bloys also spilled that the series will likely return in the first half of 2020 in order to be eligible for the Emmy Awards that year. "It wasn’t exactly random that we ended up [scheduling the show] in the spring, right before Emmys, so that the show should get the Emmy love that it has deserved," Bloys said.

John P. Johnson/HBO

When 2019 passes and Game of Thrones hype dies down, 2020 is already slated to be a busy year for HBO. In addition to Insecure's fourth season, sci-fi thriller Westworld will return for Season 3 in 2020 and Curb Your Enthusiasm will also reportedly return then. Rest easy, because HBO definitely has a future in a post-Game of Thrones world.

As for what Season 4 may include, the possibilities are a blank slate so far. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Rae revealed she hasn't started writing the fourth season yet. "We needed a break, after going back-to-back for three years," she said. "Making that show means nine months out of the year, you can’t do anything else, and nobody wants to feel like a hamster on a wheel... So much of that show is about our own experiences, so we need to be able to live life."

Season 4 of Insecure premieres on HBO in 2020.