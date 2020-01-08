Shondaland is going strong with Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, but elsewhere the powerhouse is winding down. After ending Scandal after seven seasons in 2018, the company announced How To Get Away With Murder would come to an end in 2020. The final season premiered on Sept. 26, 2019, with nine episodes as the first half of Season 6. But when does How To Get Away With Murder come back in 2020? And how many installments are left before the show says goodbye forever?

ABC is considering the final six episodes of How To Get Away With Murder as a "Farewell Event" when the series returns in the spring. But with so few episodes left, it also means the show isn't coming back in January along with the return of Grey's Anatomy and Station 19.

Instead, the Jan. 23 Thursday night lineup return will feature a two-hour Grey’s Anatomy/Station 19 crossover event. It fills both the Grey's Anatomy slot at 8 p.m. ET and the Station 19 one at 9 p.m. ET, focusing on the Grey's car crash cliffhanger, which plowed into the Emerald City Bar. Then, instead of How To Get Away With Murder at 10 p.m. ET, A Million Little Things will fill the slot, picking up three months after events from the fall finale.

King MAM on YouTube

A Million Little Things Season 2 will be shorter than Season 1, with 19 episodes in all, nine of which aired in the fall. With only 10 installments left, the spring finale will come at the end of March, paving the way for How To Get Away With Murder to triumphantly return with its final set of six episodes on Apr. 2. The last six installments will run straight through to the May 14 series finale.

As for what those six episodes cover, here's the synopsis from ABC:

This season follows Professor Annalise Keating’s (Viola Davis) class through their final semester in law school — while the deception, fear, and guilt-binding Professor Keating to her students proved deadlier than ever. The fall finale ended on a cliffhanger as Wes Gibbons (Alfred Enoch), who was previously presumed dead, was seen in a flash-forward at Annalise’s funeral, fueling further speculation of who Killed Annalise.’ The back-half of the season will pick up where the fall finale left off in the present-day storyline as Michaela Pratt (Aja Naomi King) and Connor Walsh (Jack Falahee) are arrested for the murder of Asher Millstone (Matt McGorry). Meanwhile, Annalise was last seen fleeing Philadelphia after the news broke that she is under criminal investigation.

How To Get Away With Murder's Season 6 Farewell Event begins on Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.