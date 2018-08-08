Lane Bryant is one of the most fashionable plus-size retailers out there, but pair the brand with another leader in the industry and you get some seriously stunning clothing. You must be wondering, when does Girl With Curves x Lane Bryant Launch? For now, I'll just say that it's a beautiful fall collection.

Tanesha Awasthi is the woman behind lifestyle blog Girl With Curves, where she seeks to "[bridge] the gap between straight and plus size fashion" and work towards a more diverse representation of beauty in the fashion industry. Awasthi is also the first major fashion influencer to partner with Lane Bryant, an impressive accomplishment. The collection includes "dresses, sportswear separates and outerwear [and] is designed to favor curves," said Lane Bryant in a press release. "Our brand prides itself on its modern feminine aesthetic and we were drawn to Tanesha’s effortlessly cool and chic personal style. We just knew we had to incorporate that magic into a collection for our clients," continued Malissa Akay, Senior Vice President and General Merchandise Manager of Lane Bryant.

Both Awasthi and Lane Bryant have definitely drummed up some excitement for this project. Girl With Curves x Lane Bryant will offer 20 fabulous items ranging in size from 12-28, and each item will retail between $35-$150, so start saving up!

Lane Bryant tweeted a promo video for the collection, "Drumroll please... Announcing our first-ever influencer design collab. with Girl With Curves blogger and style icon Tanesha Awasthi!"

Courtesy of Lane Bryant

"As a longtime fan and friend of the brand, it’s been amazing to work with a company founded on the idea that women of all sizes deserve beautiful clothing," said Awasthi on her blog. The influencer was also the model for the collection, seen here in a printed and pleated white shirt dress.

Courtesy of Lane Bryant

"With this collection, we wanted to give you versatile pieces for every aspect of your lifestyle, from work to weekend. My personal goal was to design clothing you would look and feel amazing in — each piece was designed to favor your curves, and everything from blouses, to sweaters, skirts and dresses have POCKETS!" I will never say no to a dress with pockets, so I really hope this black lace number has them.

Courtesy of Lane Bryant

It's a coat! It's a dress! Maybe it's both!

Awasthi also models an off-the-shoulder top with her blog's name, "Girl with Curves" printed on it.

Girl With Curves x Lane Bryant will be available in all Lane Bryant stores and online beginning Sept. 9. If you're in the New York City area, Awasthi has invited the public to the collaborations pop-up shop launch party, also on Sept. 9, simply RSVP on her blog! There will also be an all-expense paid trip to New York City for one lucky winner to spend the weekend leading up to the launch party with Awasthi. Keep an on Girl With Curves for more information about that, to be released soon.

Girl With Curves on YouTube

Until then, follow along with the fun using the hashtag #GWCxLB and check out more looks from the collection in the video above.