Before Roseanne, Murphy Brown, and Clarissa Explains It All's modern reboot treatments were even announced, one beloved '90s sitcom kicked off the nostalgic revival trend. Full House (which ran 1987 - 1995) gave way to the updated Fuller House in 2016 and the show has proven to be a success for Netflix since its triumphant debut. If you're a fan of the comedy, here's some good news — another season of Tanner family fun is on the horizon. When does Fuller House Season 4 premiere? The spinoff is officially returning, although an official release date has not been announced as of yet.

Fuller House was renewed on January 29 for a fourth season set to consist of thirteen episodes. Season 3 was split into two installments — Part 1 began streaming on September 22, 2017 and Part 2 was released just in time of the holidays on December 22. Season 3's premiere, which coincided with the 30th anniversary of Full House's first episode, wasn't announced until June of last year. If Netflix continues with that scheduling trend, fans might have to wait a little longer to find out when Season 4 arrives, and hopefully they can expect to see the show's fresh episodes come fall 2018.

Jodie Sweetin aka Stephanie "How rude" Tanner took to Instagram in January to celeberate the show's renewal, writing, "Well... it’s official... season 4 of @fullerhouse has been announced!! Can’t wait to get back to work with these lovely ladies @candacecbure@andreabarber and the rest of the FH family ASAP!! #fullerhouse#shewolfpack."

Co-stars like Andrea Barber and John Stamos echoed Sweetin's sentiments with their own enthusiastic posts.

Filming for Season 4 is apparently set to kick off this month. Andrea Barber, who plays Kimmy Gibbler, shared a snap of the show's writers just last week.

This comes after a production shake-up for the series, as showrunner Jeff Franklin exited the show following allegations of inappropriate behavior. The Full House creator made a statement via Instagram in February, writing, "I’m heartbroken to be leaving Fuller House. Creating and running Full House and Fuller House has been the greatest joy. I wish the cast, my second family for over 30 years, continued success. I’m so proud of all we accomplished together, and beyond grateful to our loyal fans. Adios Tanneritos!" Steve Baldikoski and Bryan Behar have since been named the show's new showrunners.

Michael Campion, the actor behind DJ's teenage son Jackson, weighed in on what might be in store for his character when Fuller House gets back into action:

Honestly, I really have no idea and probably won’t know until I go out there. We have a writer’s meeting where we all get together and brainstorm. They will consider anything that we are interested in in real life to incorporate into the storyline. As of now, I can only make guesses. I’m thinking Danny, Joey, and Jesse are all going to move back to San Francisco. Hopefully not in our house. I’m not entirely sure what’s going to go on with Rocki and I. We kind of left it at a weird like “friends with benefits.”

Candace Cameron Bure revealed her hopes for the future of the show last March speaking to E! News:

What's most important to me is as much fun as we have on that show, it's always about the heart and lessons that are learned as families. I really want to make sure we bring that in in season four, even more than we have in any other season.

Life lessons and heart are at the core of the Full and Fuller House spirit, so I'm thinking Candace has nothing to worry about.