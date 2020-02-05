Up until Disney+ launched on Nov. 12, 2019, it seemed like a giant gamble for the production house to take. The company burned bridges before the service got off the ground. It pulled all its content off Netflix barely a year into what should have been a lucrative deal between the two companies. But Disney+'s arrival has gone better than anyone imagined with nearly 29 million subscribers in less than 90 days. So when does the next big show arrive? Marvel fans want to know, when does Falcon & The Winter Soldier premiere? It's not as long a wait as some feared.

When Disney+ launched, it brought with it nearly a dozen pieces of original content, all of which were pulled from the various franchises it owns, from Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian to a live-action Lady & The Tramp. But it was notable there was barely anything representing Marvel, one of Disney's most successful franchises in history. There was the series Marvel's Hero Project, a reality series about real-life kids making a difference, and a short film hyping the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4. But other than that, there was remarkably little to suggest what Marvel Studios would do for the streamer.

In fact, the initial Phase 4 roll out at San Diego Comic-Con listed Falcon & The Winter Soldier as the only show to come to Disney+ in 2020 in the fall. The rest would wait until 2021.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

But with the overwhelming success of the streaming service, the timetable is getting pushed forward. Now Falcon & The Winter Soldier has a release month: August of 2020, earlier than expected. It won't be the only 2020 release, either. WandaVision will follow Falcon & The Winter Soldier in December.

Moreover, Disney chairman Bob Iger noted this is only the beginning. Loki will follow Falcon & The Winter Soldier and WandaVision in the spring of 2021. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Iger said: "There are seven other Marvel series in various stages of development or pre-production."

That's quite a few shows, some of which fans haven't even heard about yet. So far, there are only five other titles that have been announced to be coming to Disney+ in the next two years. The animated What If...? is slated for Summer 2021, and Hawkeye is slated to follow in the fall. Disney+ has also confirmed three more shows, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk, but none of these have confirmed release windows. Now it appears there are two more beyond those as well.

It's an exciting time to be a Marvel fan. Falcon & The Winter Soldier will arrive in August of 2020, followed by WandaVision in December of 2020.