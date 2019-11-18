With Black Friday coming up so soon, it's time to start making note of all the best discounts going on at major retailers. There's no better place to begin your Black Friday shopping spree than on Amazon, where you'll be able to stock up on all the essentials from the comfort of your own home. To make sure you don't miss when Black Friday deals start on Amazon, you'll have to mark your calendar early. The deals kick off sooner than you think.

You won't have to wait much longer to score some bargains, because Amazon officially kicks off its Black Friday Deals Week on Friday, Nov. 22, according to a Nov. 18 press release. A whole week of Black Friday deals at Amazon is a major advantage for shoppers, especially since new deals will drop on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28, and on Black Friday.

You'll have more time to shop on thousands of deals the company is offering online — and you won't even have to face the massive Black Friday crowds at stores. Amazon will be selling gifts for your whole family during the holidays, including fashion, toys, household items, sports and outdoors, pets, and more. There's also a long list of electronics at discounted prices for those looking to spruce up their homes with high-tech gadgets this winter. You could even score Amazon Devices like:

One of the best deals is 50% off 23andMe DNA tests, which normally sell for $199. You'll get to find out about your ancestry, traits, and health through a simple home-based saliva collection kit, which you'll then send to 23andMe for results.

If you're ready to make moves on your shopping list this winter, just head over to Amazon's Black Friday website or your Amazon App to browse all the deals. Amazon is also offering a special way for customers to get into the holiday spirit of giving by shopping on AmazonSmile's Black Friday website, which has all the same discounts and products as Amazon's Black Friday website — and a portion from every purchase you make will be donated to a charity of your choice. With so many perks this season, don't miss out on all the Amazon Black Friday deals when they start on Nov. 22.