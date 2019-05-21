When it comes to choosing baby names, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are basically masters at it. They’ve chosen quite a few unique names for their kids and their latest choice in name is no exception. The name itself (Psalm) is no surprise, but when the couple chose to name their baby may catch you off guard. So, when did Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decide on the name Psalm? The decision came much later than most people would expect. In fact, according to an insider source for Us Weekly, Kardashian and West didn’t choose the name until after the baby was born.

In a Tuesday, May 21 report from Us Weekly, a source close to Kardashian and West revealed that the couple “had multiple names” in mind for their youngest son, but they ultimately “didn’t decide [on Psalm] until a day after the birth.”

As you probably know by now, Psalm was born via surrogate on May 9. He is the fourth child for Kardashian and West and, according to Us Weekly’s source, all the kids are so pleased to have a new baby in the family.

“All the kids are so excited for the new baby. It’s a very special time,” Us Weekly’s source said. “Kim and Kanye are so happy. Four [kids] is the same as three in terms of how much they have on their plate. Their life is totally rooted in their family.”

All that said, though, lots of people have questions about why Kardashian and West chose the name Psalm. According to a May 17 report from People, the name is all about the couple’s spiritual journey.

“Kanye has been going through a spiritual revival lately. Every name has a meaning that is personal between Kanye and Kim and the child,” the source said. “Psalm is a good reflection of where Kanye and Kim are spiritually.”

As for any speculation that West chose the name Psalm all by himself, People’s source put it all to rest.

“Kanye is very involved in choosing the names. He and Kim do exactly what every couple does, where they each bring up names and the other one gives their feedback. It’s very traditional that way,” the source explained. “Kanye would never just choose a name that Kim doesn’t like, or vice versa. The names are things that they mutually agree upon.”

Whatever went on behind the scenes in terms of choosing a baby name, Kardashian and West seem supremely happy with the new addition to their family.

“We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect … I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much,” Kardashian tweeted on May 11, just two days after Psalm was born.

So, all in all, Kardashian and West are two very happy parents. And it seems like Psalm is one chill little baby which is great for the whole family.