Having a great and satisfying sex life is definitely something to aspire to, and something that can take some work. You have to find the right partner, figure out what you and both enjoy in the bedroom, and still work to keep things fresh and exciting. Like I said, its work. Worth it, but work. But there may be one thing you've forgotten to consider in all of it, and that's: What’s the best type of mattress for sex? It’s the literal foundation of a great sex life.

In fact, having the right mattress for sexy times may be more important than you think. That's because the mattress you and bae are getting on, well, on can have an impact on which sex positions are more easily achievable, not to mention how much effort it takes to actually have sex. Is you mattress offering some assisting bounce? Or is it absorbing all that energy. As Nagma V. Clark, certified sex therapist and couples counselor, told Insider Living, mattress bounce is a really essential factor to consider when it comes to sex. "The extra bounce helps in changing positions effortlessly while at the same time providing support. Also, the bouncing back effect greatly helps in keeping the rhythm going because sex is like dancing — it needs rhythm and coordination," she explained. Other things she says to consider are the durability of the mattress, how much noise it makes, and, of course, the softness. One more factor to add is how much heat it retains. Because you want the sex to be hot, not the mattress you’re laying on afterwards.

So, with all that in mind, what kind of mattress is going to be the optimal for sexy times? Let's break the pros and cons down by type.

Memory Foam Mattress Giphy Memory foam mattresses are made from a type of material originally invited by NASA “to improve seat cushioning and crash protection for airline pilots and passengers.” While those may not be the most restful origins, what makes this type of foam so appealing for mattresses is that it responds to body heat, which makes it soften and contour to your body. Sounds great, but what does that mean for having sex on one? They definitely offer some benefits. First and foremost, they are very quiet, so your lovemaking can be discreet if you have roommates, kids, or just anyone around you don't want to know you are getting it on. They are also firm enough that most positions are achievable on a memory foam mattress. They do, however, have some drawbacks. For one thing, they retain heat, which may not be noticeable while you're getting it on, but may be uncomfortable afterwards when you're ready to cool down. They also absorb motion, which is great if you partner tosses and turns at night, but means you don’t get the benefit of mattress bounce to help create a rhythm during sex.

Latex Mattress Giphy Latex mattresses, which are typically made from natural rubber — though some are made from synthetic rubber — share many of the benefits of memory foam, particularly that they are quiet so you can keep your sexy times on the down low. But they are actually more breathable, so they don’t retain the same amount of heat. Plus, latex is much bouncier than memory foam. Overall, this type of mattress is great for sex. There’s really only one major drawback, and that’s the price. You will pay more for a latex mattress, so that is definitely something to consider.