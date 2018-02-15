Continuing on with your life after appearing as the villain on The Bachelor can't be easy. You have to deal with social media trolls and basically all of America thinking that you're a horrible person who's out to steal their man. Rather than getting distracted by this widespread attack on her reputation, what Season 22 villain Krystal is doing after The Bachelor speaks wonders about her true character.

Speaking to Refinery29 about her Bachelor experience, Krystal revealed that she's focusing on the needs of her family at the moment. In her intro package at the beginning of this season, she revealed that her brother was struggling with homelessness and wasn't ready to receive help yet. It was a heartbreaking confession that, sadly, some of us may have quickly forgotten about thanks to Krystal's villain edit. In her update about her family, she said:

Right now, something that's really important to me is my little brother, and of two weeks ago, he's officially no longer homeless, and he's ready to get treatment and help. I'm working with my family on making that transition happen. This whole process was hard, and being the villain — I mean, I stumbled and I fell, but I grew, and I'm so much stronger because of it. And I've had such an outpouring of love and support and stories shared about bullying people have gone through and depression they've overcome through health and fitness or the coaching community.

The personal struggles Krystal faced were briefly alluded to during her two-on-one date with Kendall. When the two women were left alone together, Kendall chose to turn the other cheek and speak to Krystal about how trying to hurt others would only hurt herself. Kendall mentioned that she knew how much Krystal had struggled with in her everyday life, bringing an emotional edge into the normally cattily dramatic two-on-one storyline.

Even with Krystal's current dedication to her family, there was a hint in her interview that she hasn't received the last of her motivational pep talks from the wise old owl Kendall. When speaking about the women she still spoke to after the show, Krystal revealed that Kendall is among the select few:

Kendall and I and Tia and I [have talked] and Bibi reached out and apologized to me actually. And so did Bekah M. I've had a lot of girls reach out to me.

In the heat of the moment, we've all said things that we instantly regretted, and although I applaud Bibiana and Bekah for addressing their beef with Krystal, I'm hoping for a genuine bond between Krystal and Kendall. Sometimes the best relationships to come out of The Bachelor are the friendships between the women, and it wouldn't be totally crazy for these two to become BFFs somewhere along the line.

While she seems to be in a positive, loving place now, Krystal faced plenty of online abuse that likely isn't going away anytime soon. Only a few weeks into the airing of Season 22, Krystal took to Instagram to address the amount of cyber-bullying she had experienced since the show began.

The negativity and cruel words about my character and my appearance is something that I’ve never dealt with, especially not on a public platform. I let it get to me and I let it affect my sleep, my relationships with others and my passion for doing the work that I love. A close friend of mine gave me some good advice: to not delete the negative comments because it’s a part of my journey... I’m learning to take the good with the bad and becoming stronger as a result.

Kudos to Krystal for finding strength in the negative parts of this experience and, most importantly, staying focused on her family in their time of need. We wish the best of luck to her brother as he starts this new, hopefully life-changing chapter.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.