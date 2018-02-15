What's Krystal Doing After 'The Bachelor'? The Season's Villain Is Focusing On Family
Continuing on with your life after appearing as the villain on The Bachelor can't be easy. You have to deal with social media trolls and basically all of America thinking that you're a horrible person who's out to steal their man. Rather than getting distracted by this widespread attack on her reputation, what Season 22 villain Krystal is doing after The Bachelor speaks wonders about her true character.
Speaking to Refinery29 about her Bachelor experience, Krystal revealed that she's focusing on the needs of her family at the moment. In her intro package at the beginning of this season, she revealed that her brother was struggling with homelessness and wasn't ready to receive help yet. It was a heartbreaking confession that, sadly, some of us may have quickly forgotten about thanks to Krystal's villain edit. In her update about her family, she said:
The personal struggles Krystal faced were briefly alluded to during her two-on-one date with Kendall. When the two women were left alone together, Kendall chose to turn the other cheek and speak to Krystal about how trying to hurt others would only hurt herself. Kendall mentioned that she knew how much Krystal had struggled with in her everyday life, bringing an emotional edge into the normally cattily dramatic two-on-one storyline.
Even with Krystal's current dedication to her family, there was a hint in her interview that she hasn't received the last of her motivational pep talks from the wise old owl Kendall. When speaking about the women she still spoke to after the show, Krystal revealed that Kendall is among the select few:
In the heat of the moment, we've all said things that we instantly regretted, and although I applaud Bibiana and Bekah for addressing their beef with Krystal, I'm hoping for a genuine bond between Krystal and Kendall. Sometimes the best relationships to come out of The Bachelor are the friendships between the women, and it wouldn't be totally crazy for these two to become BFFs somewhere along the line.
While she seems to be in a positive, loving place now, Krystal faced plenty of online abuse that likely isn't going away anytime soon. Only a few weeks into the airing of Season 22, Krystal took to Instagram to address the amount of cyber-bullying she had experienced since the show began.
Kudos to Krystal for finding strength in the negative parts of this experience and, most importantly, staying focused on her family in their time of need. We wish the best of luck to her brother as he starts this new, hopefully life-changing chapter.
The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.