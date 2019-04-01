Ulta is bringing new meaning to the term "hero product" with the debut of the Ulta Beauty x Marvel Avengers Collection. To celebrate the release of Avengers: Endgame, the beauty retailer has dropped a multi-piece beauty and accessories collection inspired by the Marvel film. While the movie doesn't hit theaters until April 26, the Ulta x Avengers collection is already available in stores and online at Ulta.com. The range of products includes four lip glosses, four matte liquid lipsticks, an eyeshadow palette, a highlighter palette, and three makeup pouches.

For the Marvel superfans out there, each product is decorated with Avengers-themed packaging that accurately depicts the superhero aesthetic, so you, too, can feel like you're taking a stand against Thanos when you add one of these items to your beauty stash. What's more is that each makeup product and accessory is pretty affordable, with the entire collection ranging between $10 and $28. So whether you're an avid fan of the Avengers series, or you simply love a new collection created exclusively by Ulta Beauty, read on to see each item in the Ulta Beauty x Marvel Avengers collection.

Ulta Beauty Collection x Marvel's Avengers Eyeshadow Palette

This 15-pan palette features a range of neutrals in shimmery and matte finishes. The palette includes shades that are appropriately named after aspects of the Avengers film, like "Out Of This World," a khaki brown shimmer, and "Reassemble," a smoky navy matte. Each shade is designed to be buildable and easy to blend to create your desired look.

Ulta Beauty Collection x Marvel's Avengers Matte Liquid Lipstick

This intensely pigmented liquid lipstick is available in four different hues, each one with an incredible color payoff. The lippie is available in "Amazed," a cool cherry red; "Super Charged," a true berry; "I've Got This," a dusty rose; and "Out Of This World," a neutral rosewood.

Ulta Beauty Collection x Marvel's Avengers Lip Gloss

For those superheroes who prefer a glossy lip over a matte, Ulta has got you covered with their Avengers-themed lip glosses, available in four different shades. There is "Dream Team," a rose red; "Electrifying," a neutral pink shimmer; "Cosmic," a deep purple; and "Invincible," an icy pink shimmer.

Ulta Beauty Collection x Marvel's Avengers Highlight Palette

This four-pan highligher palette features a range of shimmery highlighters so bright they can be spotted from outer space. The shades include "Prepare To Be Amazed," an icy pink shimmer; "Best Never Rest," a peach shimmer; "Become A Legend," a gold shimmer; and "Visionary," a copper pink.

Ulta Beauty Collection x Marvel's Avengers Weekender Bag

Ulta's Avengers Weekender Bag is 10 inches long, 7.5 inches tall, and features two large inner zipper compartments so you can take your tools, makeup, and beauty essentials with you while you travel.

Ulta Beauty Collection x Marvel's Avengers Organizer

This makeup pouch features a zip top and is perfectly-sized to hold your entire makeup stash. The best part? The case is adorned with the Avengers logos and emblems to add some super to your day.

Ulta Beauty Collection x Marvel's Avengers Round Top Clutch

Ulta's Avengers round top clutch is the perfect size to keep your essentials organized in your gym bag, purse, or backpack.

If you want to get a head start on expressing your Avengers support in the most Marvel-ous way possible, then go ahead and start stocking up on the Ulta x Avengers beauty collection right now.