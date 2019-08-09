With The Little Mermaid's 30th anniversary coming up in November, beauty brands can't help but to join in on celebrating Ariel. The latest brand to create a collection inspired by the mermaid? H2O+ as they just announced that they will be releasing a Little Mermaid skincare collection in October. So if you want dewy mermaid-like skin, you're probably wondering what's in H2O+'s Little Mermaid skincare collection?

The three-piece skincare collection features three of H2O+'s best-selling products all packaged in light teal packaging with Ariel's face baring the front. The three products include the brand's Elements Keep It Fresh Face Cleanser ($20, H2Oplus.com), Oasis Hydrating Beauty Essence ($40, H2Oplus.com), and Oasis Hydrating Treatment ($38, H2Oplus.com). And while the new Ariel-inspired products don't drop until Oct. 5, you can still cop the original versions of the products on H2Oplus.com right now. Just note that it's still yet to be confirmed whether or not the new collection will feature the same sizes and prices as the OGs.

If you're unfamiliar with any of these three products, allow me to give you a quick breakdown. That way, you can be prepared to grab the new collection as soon as it drops so you too can have skin that is as dewy, bright, and fresh as Ariel's.

Elements Keep It Fresh Face Cleanser

This foaming cleanser is a gentle, hydrating face wash that is infused with nourishing ingredients like sunflower seed oil, water lily extract, and cleansing apple amino acids. It's perfect for those mermaids with "normal" to dry skin types.

Oasis Hydrating Beauty Essence

If you want to thoroughly prep your skin in order to maximize all of the benefits of your moisturizer, then you need to cop this hydrating beauty essence. It is infused with ingredients like red algae extract, water lily, seagrass extracts, and a blend of ceramides.

Oasis Hydrating Treatment

To seal in all of that moisture is the brand's gel moisturizer which uses dual-hydration technology to lock in moisture. When combined, these three products will leave your complexion calm, clear, and looking radiant and hydrated.

As mentioned, H2O+ partnered with Disney to create the collection in honor of The Little Mermaid's 30th anniversary, but it's also celebrating it's own 30th anniversary as well. So to properly commemorate both occasions, both Disney and H2O+ are bringing you a skincare collection that you're going to want to be a part of your world.

This new collection isn't the first time the two brands have teamed up though, in fact, you can find various H2O+ products like shampoos, conditioners, body washes, and hand lotions at Disney Resorts. So if you've ever made a vacation out of hanging out with Mickey at Disney World or Disney Land, then you've like tried and are familiar with H2O+ products.

If you're wondering how to get your fins on the new collection, you're going to have to wait until Oct. 5 when the line is set to launch exclusively on ShopDisney.com and at Disney Resort shops.