September is the time when school starts back up, fall fashions come into vogue, and oscar movies start invading the theaters. But like all months on the calendar, it's also a time of turnover. As always, the first of the month is when Netflix begins the usual out with the old and in with the new when it comes to movies and TV series. While Disney and WarnerMedia are pulling content to prep for the launches of new streaming service, Netflix is introducing new original TV shows and films. So what's coming to Netflix in September 2019?

The good news is there are plenty of Netflix originals arriving in September. Some of the new shows coming this month include Elite Season 2, Hip-Hop Evolution Season 3, Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father Season 3 and The Spy. Some fan favorites will be arriving with new seasons, including The Chef Show (Volume 2) and Disenchanted (Part 2). And there are some highly anticipated new releases, including Ryan Murphy's The Politician, the first show from the hit FX producer on Netflix since he signed with then back in April of 2018.

And, of course, on top of all of that, there's plenty of regular streaming TV series that will be arriving on Sept. 1. Check it out:

Sept. 1

300

68 Kill

American Psycho (2000)

Dante’s Peak

Elena

For the Birds

Igor

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6

Moving Art: Season 3

My Sister’s Keeper

Mystic River

Olmo & the Seagull

Open Season

Rebel in the Rye

Scream: Season 3

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Stripes

Superbad

The Lake House

The Last Exorcism

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Saint

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Walking Dead: Season 9

Uncle Naji in UAE

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Sept. 4

The World We Make

Sept. 6

Archibald’s Next Big Thing (Netflix Family)

Article 15

Elite: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Spy (Netflix Original)

Sept. 9

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Sept. 10

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger (Netflix Original)

Eat Pray Love

Evelyn (Netflix Original)

Shameless: Season 9

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020 (Netflix Original)

Sept. 12

The I-Land (Netflix Original)

The Mind, Explained (Netflix Original)

Turbo

Sept. 13

The Chef Show: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

Head Count

Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea (Netflix Original)

I’m Sorry: Season 2

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato (Netflix Original)

The Ranch: Part 7 (Netflix Original)

Tall Girl (Netflix Film)

Unbelievable (Netflix Original)

Sept. 14

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Sept. 15

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison (Netflix Original)

Steal a Pencil for Me

Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1

Sept. 17

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

The Last Kids on Earth (Netflix Family)

Sept. 18

Come and Find Me

Sept. 19

Océans

Sept. 20

Between Two Ferns: The Movie (Netflix Film)

Criminal (Netflix Original)

Daddy Issues

Disenchantment: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Fastest Car: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix Documentary)

Las del hockey (Netflix Original)

Sept. 21

Sarah’s Key

Sept. 23

Team Kaylie (Netflix Family)

Sept. 24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself (Netflix Original)

Sept. 25

Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Birders (Netflix Original)

El recluso (Netflix Original)

Glitch: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Sept. 26

Explained: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Grandmaster

Sept. 27

Bard of Blood (Netflix Original)

Dragons: Rescue Riders (Netflix Family)

El marginal: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

In the Shadow of the Moon (Netflix Film)

Locked Up: Season 4

The Politician (Netflix Original)

Skylines (Netflix Original)

Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury (Netflix Anime)

Vis a vis: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Sept. 30

Gotham: Season 5

Mo Gilligan: Momentum (Netflix Original)

TBD