Next month just got a whole lot more exciting, because a certain streaming service has finally released their upcoming titles. If you need a little spring in your step this Tuesday, prepare to mark your calendar for some seriously solid binge-watching. So, what's coming to Netflix in May? You will not be disappointed.

Just a few highlights from May's epic entertainment lineup include Scream 2, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and Amelie. If you're prepping for the highly awaited sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Netflix has you covered. Mamma Mia! hits the service May 16. Speaking of musicals... there's also High School Musical 3: Senior Year to look forward to watching on repeat, if you don't mind having the song "Now or Never" in your head all spring (I certainly do not). There's also good news for all the Shrek-heads out there (since the animated classic will be released on the first of the month), and fans of Bridge to Terabithia, which becomes available on May 19.

On the TV side, it's about time to get fudging pumped — Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's fourth season arrives May 30. Dear White People Volume 2 launches May 4 and David Letterman interviews none other than the amazing Tina Fey for the next installment of his My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman talk show series.

Need to make some room in your schedule? Check out the full list of May 2018's new Netflix titles below. Snacks not included.

AVAILABLE MAY 1

27: Gone Too Soon

A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

Amelie

Barbie

Dreamhouse Adventures, Season 1

Beautiful Girls

Darc

God’s Own Country

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City

Mr. Woodcock

My Perfect Romance

Pocoyo & Cars

Pocoyo & The Space Circus

Queens of Comedy, Season 1

Reasonable Doubt

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Shrek

Simon: Season 1

Sliding Doors

Sometimes

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Carter Effect

The Clapper

The Reaping

The Strange Name Movie

Yu-Gi-Oh!

Arc-V, Season 2

AVAILABLE MAY 2

Jailbreak

AVAILABLE MAY 4

A Little Help with Carol Burnett

Anon

Busted!, Season 1

Dear White People, Volume 2

End Game

Forgive Us Our Debts

Kong: King of the Apes, Season 2

Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo

Manhunt

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey

No Estoy Loca

The Rain, Season 1

AVAILABLE MAY 5

Faces Places

AVAILABLE MAY 6

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

AVAILABLE MAY 8

Desolation

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives

AVAILABLE MAY 9

Dirty Girl

AVAILABLE MAY 11

Bill Nye Saves the World, Season 3

Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist

Spirit Riding Free, Season 5

The Kissing Booth

The Who Was? Show, Season 1

AVAILABLE MAY 13

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife

AVAILABLE MAY 14

The Phantom of the Opera

AVAILABLE MAY 15

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Season 4

Grand Designs, Seasons 13 – 14

Only God Forgives

The Game 365, Seasons 15 – 16

AVAILABLE MAY 16

89

Mamma Mia!

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Kingdom

Wanted

AVAILABLE MAY 18

Cargo

Catching Feelings

Inspector Gadget, Season 4

AVAILABLE MAY 19

Bridge to Terabithia

Disney's Scandal: Season 7

Small Town Crime

AVAILABLE MAY 20

Some Kind of Beautiful

AVAILABLE MAY 21

Señora Acero:,Season 4

AVAILABLE MAY 22

Mob Psycho 100, Season 1

Shooter, Season 2

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2

Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here

AVAILABLE MAY 23

Explained

AVAILABLE MAY 24

Fauda: Season 2

Survivors Guide to Prison

AVAILABLE MAY 25

Ibiza

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

The Toys That Made Us: Season 2

Trollhunters, Part 3

AVAILABLE MAY 26

Sara’s Notebook

AVAILABLE MAY 27

The Break with Michelle Wolf

AVAILABLE MAY 29

Disney·Pixar’s Coco

AVAILABLE MAY 30

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Season 4

AVAILABLE MAY 31

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern