What's Coming To Netflix In May? You'll Never Want To Leave Your Bed
Next month just got a whole lot more exciting, because a certain streaming service has finally released their upcoming titles. If you need a little spring in your step this Tuesday, prepare to mark your calendar for some seriously solid binge-watching. So, what's coming to Netflix in May? You will not be disappointed.
Just a few highlights from May's epic entertainment lineup include Scream 2, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and Amelie. If you're prepping for the highly awaited sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Netflix has you covered. Mamma Mia! hits the service May 16. Speaking of musicals... there's also High School Musical 3: Senior Year to look forward to watching on repeat, if you don't mind having the song "Now or Never" in your head all spring (I certainly do not). There's also good news for all the Shrek-heads out there (since the animated classic will be released on the first of the month), and fans of Bridge to Terabithia, which becomes available on May 19.
On the TV side, it's about time to get fudging pumped — Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's fourth season arrives May 30. Dear White People Volume 2 launches May 4 and David Letterman interviews none other than the amazing Tina Fey for the next installment of his My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman talk show series.
Need to make some room in your schedule? Check out the full list of May 2018's new Netflix titles below. Snacks not included.
AVAILABLE MAY 1
27: Gone Too Soon
A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
Amelie
Barbie
Dreamhouse Adventures, Season 1
Beautiful Girls
Darc
God’s Own Country
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City
Mr. Woodcock
My Perfect Romance
Pocoyo & Cars
Pocoyo & The Space Circus
Queens of Comedy, Season 1
Reasonable Doubt
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Shrek
Simon: Season 1
Sliding Doors
Sometimes
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Carter Effect
The Clapper
The Reaping
The Strange Name Movie
Yu-Gi-Oh!
Arc-V, Season 2
AVAILABLE MAY 2
Jailbreak
AVAILABLE MAY 4
A Little Help with Carol Burnett
Anon
Busted!, Season 1
Dear White People, Volume 2
End Game
Forgive Us Our Debts
Kong: King of the Apes, Season 2
Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo
Manhunt
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey
No Estoy Loca
The Rain, Season 1
AVAILABLE MAY 5
Faces Places
AVAILABLE MAY 6
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
AVAILABLE MAY 8
Desolation
Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives
AVAILABLE MAY 9
Dirty Girl
AVAILABLE MAY 11
Bill Nye Saves the World, Season 3
Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist
Spirit Riding Free, Season 5
The Kissing Booth
The Who Was? Show, Season 1
AVAILABLE MAY 13
Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife
AVAILABLE MAY 14
The Phantom of the Opera
AVAILABLE MAY 15
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Season 4
Grand Designs, Seasons 13 – 14
Only God Forgives
The Game 365, Seasons 15 – 16
AVAILABLE MAY 16
89
Mamma Mia!
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Kingdom
Wanted
AVAILABLE MAY 18
Cargo
Catching Feelings
Inspector Gadget, Season 4
AVAILABLE MAY 19
Bridge to Terabithia
Disney's Scandal: Season 7
Small Town Crime
AVAILABLE MAY 20
Some Kind of Beautiful
AVAILABLE MAY 21
Señora Acero:,Season 4
AVAILABLE MAY 22
Mob Psycho 100, Season 1
Shooter, Season 2
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2
Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here
AVAILABLE MAY 23
Explained
AVAILABLE MAY 24
Fauda: Season 2
Survivors Guide to Prison
AVAILABLE MAY 25
Ibiza
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
The Toys That Made Us: Season 2
Trollhunters, Part 3
AVAILABLE MAY 26
Sara’s Notebook
AVAILABLE MAY 27
The Break with Michelle Wolf
AVAILABLE MAY 29
Disney·Pixar’s Coco
AVAILABLE MAY 30
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Season 4
AVAILABLE MAY 31
Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern