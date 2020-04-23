If you've already watched Outer Banks twice and you're now following the entire Too Hot To Handle cast on Instagram, you're probably eager for what's coming to Netflix in May 2020. Luckily, the streaming service is adding plenty of new shows, classic movies, and anxiously-awaited seasons of fan-faves to its roundup. The only problem now is deciding where to start.

There's pretty much something for every occasion, even if you going to be staying at home for the entire duration of the month of May. For movie nights with bae, watch something fun like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (or the original, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory), The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, or Just Go With It. Your virtual ladies' night will be infinitely better now that Netflix is dropping Season 4 of both Workin' Moms and Riverdale, and Season 2 of Dead to Me. Plus, multiple Netflix films such as The Half Of It, The Wrong Missy, and The Lovebirds look to be an ideal distraction.

And finally, Ryan Murphy has done it again with his highly anticipated take on post-World War II showbiz. With a star-studded cast (including Queen Latifah, Patti LuPone, and Darren Criss), it seems pretty likely Hollywood will be a hit. And if watching Darren Criss be his perfect on-screen self isn't your thing, there's plenty more to keep you busy with Netflix's other May releases.

Netflix

May 1

All Day and a Night (Netflix Film)

Almost Happy (Netflix Original)

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

Get In (Netflix Film)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy (Netflix Family)

The Half Of It (Netflix Film)

Hollywood (Netflix Original)

I Am Divine

Into the Night (Netflix Original)

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Medici: The Magnificent Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Mrs. Serial Killer (Netflix Film)

Reckoning: Season 1 (Exclusively on Netflix)

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

May 4

Arctic Dogs

May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix Comedy Special)

May 6

Workin' Moms: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

May 7

Scissor Seven: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

May 8

18 regali (Netflix Film)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Netflix Family)

Dead to Me: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Eddy (Netflix Original)

The Hollow: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Valeria (Netflix Original)

May 9

Charmed: Season 2

May 11

Bordertown: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (Netflix Documentary)

Trial By Media (Netflix Documentary)

May 12

True: Terrific Tales (Netflix Family)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs the Reverend (Netflix Interactive Special)

May 13

The Wrong Missy (Netflix Film)

May 14

Riverdale: Season 4

May 15

Chichipatos (Netflix Original)

District 9

I Love You, Stupid (Netflix Film)

Inhuman Resources (Netflix Original)

Magic for Humans: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 (Netflix Family)

White Lines (Netflix Original)

May 16

La reina de Indias y el conquistador (Netflix Original)

Public Enemies

United 93

May 17

Soul Surfer

May 18

The Big Flower Fight (Netflix Original)

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix Comedy Special)

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix Original)

Trumbo

May 20

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall (Netflix Documentary)

The Flash: Season 6

Rebelion de los Godinez (Netflix Film)

May 22

Control Z (Netflix Original)

History 101 (Netflix Original)

Just Go With It

The Lovebirds (Netflix Film)

Selling Sunset: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series Season 2 (Netflix Original)

May 23

Dynasty: Season 3

May 25

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix Comedy Special)

May 27

I’m No Longer Here (Netflix Film)

The Lincoln Lawyer

May 28

Dorohedoro (Netflix Anime)

La corazonada (Netflix Film)

May 29

Space Force (Netflix Original)

Somebody Freed Phil: Season 3 (Netflix Documentary)

May 31