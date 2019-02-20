The last gasps of winter may be gripping the United States this week, but spring is right around the corner. With the arrival of March roaring in like a lion, Netflix too will roar in with a new batch of new programming. There's both original TV shows and movies produced by Netflix as well as older fare cycling into the streaming system from production houses not looking to horde their greatest hits for a streaming service people may or may not sign up for when it debuts. So, what's coming to Netflix in March 2019?

As has been the custom so far this year, Netflix has put out a video highlighting the best of their coming releases, including all the Netflix original highlights this month. However, despite new seasons of Queer Eye, movies like The Dirt, and new TV series like Turn Up Charlie all premiering this month, the biggest excitement is for the premiere of the 2004 adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' The Notebook.

It may be due to the rom-com revival, a genre Netflix has been front and center in bringing back, but it's a reminder of why Netflix became popular. It's a way to bring back older movies everyone once loved and want to watch again.

Here's the full list of the upcoming March premieres.

March 1

A Clockwork Orange

Apollo 13

Budapest (Netflix Film)

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians (Netflix Original)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Disney's Saving Mr. Banks

Emma

Junebug

Larva Island: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Losers (Netflix Original)

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Northern Rescue (Netflix Original)

River's Edge (Netflix Film)

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (Netflix Original)

The Hurt Locker

The Notebook

Tyson

Wet Hot American Summer

Winter's Bone

Your Son (Netflix Film)

March 2

Romance is a Bonus Book (Netflix Original)

March 3

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

March 5

Disney's Christopher Robin

March 6

Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

March 7

Doubt

The Order (Netflix Original)

March 8

After Life (Netflix Original)

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! (Netflix Original)

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence (Netflix Original)

Blue Jasmine

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix Original)

Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 1-3

Immortals (Netflix Original)

Juanita (Netflix Film)

Lady J (Netflix Film)

Shadow (Netflix Original)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

The Jane Austen Book Club

Walk. Ride. Rodeo. (Netflix Film)

March 12

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits (Netflix Original)

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6 (Netflix Original)

March 13

Triple Frontier (Netflix Film)

March 15

A Separation

Arrested Development: Season 5 B (Netflix Original)

Burn Out (Netflix Film)

Dry Martina (Netflix Film)

Girl (Netflix Film)

If I Hadn't Met You (Netflix Original)

Kung Fu Hustle

Las Muñecas de la Mafia: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Love, Death & Robots (Netflix Original)

Paskal (Netflix Film)

Queer Eye: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Robozuna: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Lives of Others

Turn Up Charlie (Netflix Original)

YooHoo to the Rescue (Netflix Original)

March 16

Green Door (Netflix Original)

March 19

Amy Schumer Growing (Netflix Original)

March 21

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend (Netflix Original)

March 22

Carlo & Malik (Netflix Original)

Charlie's Colorforms City (Netflix Original)

Delhi Crime (Netflix Original)

Historia de un Crimen: Colosio (Netflix Original)

Mirage (Netflix Film)

Most Beautiful Thing (Netflix Original)

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre (Netflix Original)

Selling Sunset (Netflix Original)

The Dirt (Netflix Film)

March 26

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid (Netflix Original)

March 28

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

March 29

15 August (Netflix Film)

Bayoneta (Netflix Film)

Osmosis (Netflix Original)

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Highwaymen (Netflix Film)

The Legend of Cocaine Island (Netflix Original)

Traitors (Netflix Original)

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

March 30

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5

March 31

El Sabor de las Margaritas (Netflix Original)

The Burial of Kojo

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Netflix Original)

March TBD

On My Block: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

